USC Adds Four-Star Edge Rusher Recruit Over Notre Dame, Texas A&M

USC football increased its chances of putting together a second-straight No. 1 recruiting ranking Saturday.

This time, Trojans coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans landed one of the nation's most coveted edge rush prospects, who happens to be a local star from a familiar place USC hits.

Alifeleti "Tolo" Tuihalamaka is USC's new Commit

Oregon running back Noah Whittington is picked up by the offense and defense as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Trojans nabbed Oaks Christian High standout edge rusher Alifeleti "Tolo" Tuihalamaka as their latest recruiting win, per Rivals' Hayes Fawcett.

The versatile defensive lineman chooses the nearby university over the following shortlist he revealed to Hayes Fawcett of On3/Rivals: Stanford, Cal, Texas A&M, and USC rival Notre Dame, where his older brother played.

The big and disruptive 6-foot-4, 260-pounder became the latest highly coveted member of the Lions. The same Lions program that watched Kayvon Thibodeaux emerge as a five-star talent before choosing Oregon then going No. 5 overall to the New York Giants in 2022. Plus witnessed Hayden Lowe follow him as his own five-star recruit before choosing Miami.

USC will have a familiar face to "Tolo" when he heads back to the campus. His high school teammate from this past season was four-star running back commit Deshonne Redeaux, who's already on the USC campus practicing for spring football.

USC Fans will Love Work Ethic

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Mark Gronowski (11) throws a touchdown pass against Southern California Trojans safety Kamari Ramsey (7) and linebacker Eric Gentry (18) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Riley trusted defensive line coach Shaun Nua to spearhead the efforts in landing the coveted Tuihalamaka.

The Trojans land one of the nation's more menacing trench defenders here.

Tuihalamaka is tenacious at the point of attack with an explosive first step that stresses out offensive tackles. He's heavy handed and has improved his power at the point of attack the last two seasons. He's defeated tackles off a violent bull rush but also has developed an array of pass rush moves to help boost his recruiting stock.

Oaks Christian trusted him to slide inside toward the end of the season and proved to be just as fiery in the trenches. He's learned to trust his hands, motor and instincts in getting to the ball carrier.

He's surrounded by numerous of high-profile football names too who helped elevate his potential. Tuihalamaka briefly trained and got coaching from new Pittsburgh Steelers defensive line coach Domata Peko during some offseasons. He's also worked with Indianapolis Colts pass rusher J.T. Tuimoloau and older brother Junior Tuihalamaka, who played for Notre Dame's 2024 national title game runner-up team.

Impact of Commitment for Tuihalamaka, Trojans

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back King Miller (30) celebrates with offensive lineman Kaylon Miller (60) and offensive lineman Justin Tauanuu (74) after scoring on a 5-yard touchdown run against the UCLA Bruins in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Again, this is a major local recruiting win pulled off by Riley, Nua and company as USC keeps its pipeline with Oaks Christian alive and well.

Tuihalamaka's commitment also rises as a major recruiting win for new defensive coordinator Gary Patterson.

The latter runs a 4-2-5 look that emphasizes quarterback pressure up front. Patterson gains a valuable one in "Tolo" for his future USC defenses. He'll even become convinced to slide Tuihalamaka in the name of creating confusion and chaos in the trenches.

Tuihalamaka can even form a frightening edge rusher/defensive tackle duo with prized 2026 signing Tomuhini Topui, who's coming to ignite one of the interior spots.

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