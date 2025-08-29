Why USC Trojans' Kamari Ramsey Is Defense's 'X-Factor' Against Missouri State
The USC Trojans football season starts off with a home game against the Missouri State Bears. This is a matchup between two unranked programs: one Big Ten team with college playoff aspirations against a Conference USA team.
Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava and the offense will be ready to attack a Bears' defense that allowed nearly 30.2 points per game in 2024. Missouri State ended last year losing their last two games by a combined 104 points.
Who will be USC's X-factor in the Trojans' first game of the year?
USC's offense is expected to have success against the Bears as Missouri State is without its three leading tacklers from last season. Linebacker Tahj Chambers (Ole Miss), linebacker Dallas Winner-Johnson (Tulane), and linebacker Michael Teason (TCU) are all with different schools this year.
On the other side of the ball, the Trojans defense will be busy keeping Bears quarterback Jacob Clark in check. However, Clark does not have two of his top pass catchers from 2024. Tight end Lance Mason joined the Big Ten Conference, as he is now with the Wisconsin Badgers, and receiver Hunter Wood graduated. Clark's favorite target may be wideout Jmariyae Robinson.
Why Kamari Ramsey is X-Factor on USC Trojans' Defense
USC Trojans safety Kamari Ramsey could be the lockdown defender that coach Riley needs out of his team. The opposing quarterback, Clark, showed in 2024 that he rarely turns the ball over. Getting stops downfield will be key in slowing down the Bears' offense.
Expect USC Trojans defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn to have the Bears' passing attack well-scouted. Adding a versatile defender like Kamari Ramsey to Missouri State's best receiver can cut down on Clark's productivity.
For Lynn and Riley, there are several players on the USC Trojans defense who are freshmen or sophomores, especially in the cornerback position. Ramsey is one of the few players in the Trojans' secondary who is an upperclassman.
Last season, Ramsey had a team-high of five pass deflections. He also had 50 percent more tackles in 2024 than he did the season before that. The former UCLA Bruin also recorded two sacks and a pair of forced fumbles.
The Palmdale, California, native provides one of the best chances to prevent Clark from going off like he did against Murray State last year. The Bears quarterback threw for over 400 yards while connecting on four touchdown passes. Even in his best game, Clark still threw one pick.
Thus, the USC Trojans can find ways to win the turnover battle and limit the Bears from scoring. In 2024, Missouri State's offense was able to average 34.8 points. They scored almost six points per game (40.4) when Clark threw for more than one touchdown.
Kickoff for the game is at 4:30 p.m. PT and 6:30 p.m. CT. The game will be held at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The USC Trojans went 5-2 at home during 2024. One of their losses was in overtime to the Penn State Nittany Lions.