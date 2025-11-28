USC Trojans Injury Report for Crosstown Rivalry vs. UCLA
The No. 17 USC Trojans will host UCLA at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, Nov. 29, in the latest edition of the crosstown rivalry.
USC has dealt with a multitude of injuries this season and several key starters are questionable heading into this matchup.
Waymond Jordan Update
Waymond Jordan was dressed for practice for the second consecutive week, but as we have learned this season, that doesn’t necessarily mean he is going through a normal practice.
Practices are closed to the media, and as USC coach Lincoln Riley has stated, there are several factors that come into play before a running back is game ready versus just practice ready.
Jordan has not played since undergoing ankle surgery after he limped off the field during the Trojans win over Michigan on Oct. 11. It’s very likely we don’t see Jordan until the bowl game, if the staff decides they want to play him again this season, or they will continue to be cautious and have him wait until next season to come back.
It will continue being King Miller and Bryan Jackson leading the way in the USC backfield. Miller has been more than serviceable as the Trojans lead tailback
Offensive Line Injuries
Elijah Paige went down in the first half with a lower body injury against Iowa on Nov. 15 and missed last week’s contest against Oregon.
Paige missed three games in the middle of the season but were able to move pieces around, which included moving Tobias Raymond from guard to left tackle. Kaylon Miller has seen a significant increase in snaps at guard because of multiple injuries on the offensive front. And through all of the offensive line shakeups, USC has been able to still find success and maintain a balanced approach.
But against the Ducks, Paige’s absence was felt. Center Kilian O’Connor left the game in the first half and was seen in a crutch on the sideline for the rest of the game. J’Onre Reed, who has started four games this season, when O’Connor missed over a month of the season, stepped into his place.
UCLA won’t create nearly the problems on the defensive front as Oregon did last week. However, USC would like to have its offensive line as close to strength to finish out the regular season.
On Friday, Riley revealed that O'Connor and Paige will not play against UCLA.
Safety Room
Bishop Fitzgerald and Kamari Ramsey also both left in the first half of the game against Iowa with lower body injuries and missed last week’s game in Eugene.
It’s very likely we’ve seen the last of Fitzgerald this season. Ramsey would be more likely to play against his former team on Saturday, but again, USC has been very cautious with injuries this season.
Christian Pierce and Kennedy Urlacher have stepped in the last two weeks at safety and freshman Alex Graham has been playing the nickel spot.