Latest Update to USC Trojans Injury Report Before Washington Showdown

The No. 18 USC Trojans are looking to bounce back from their 41-27 loss to the No. 15 Oregon Ducks with a win over the Washington Huskies at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday.

It’ll be another primetime matchup for the Trojans as kickoff against the Huskies is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. PT, with the game broadcast on NBC. The Trojans have lost three straight games against the Huskies, with their last win coming in 2016, and they look to snap that streak on Saturday to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks off the field after the game against the Oregon Ducks at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wednesday’s availability report gave fans an early look at which USC players will be available in the Trojans' pivotal matchup against the Huskies. Here’s a look at the Trojans' latest injuries, as Thursday's availability report provided more of the same.

USC Trojans Injury Report vs. Washington Huskies

Out

WR Corey Simms

S Kendarius Reddick

OL Kilian O’Connor

Questionable

DT Jahkeem Stewart

WR Trent Mosley

S Alex Graham

TE Mark Bowman

LB Taylor “Taybo” Johnson

OL Hayden Treter

DT Alex VanSumeren

USC’s Defensive Keys vs. Washington Huskies

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive coordinator Gary Patterson during the game against the Fresno State Bulldogs at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even with new defensive coordinator Gary Patterson, the Trojans' struggles continue on defense, which played a major role in USC falling short against the Ducks in Week 4, their fifth straight loss in their rivalry series with Oregon.

When Patterson arrived as the Trojans' defensive coordinator, it allowed USC to build a new identity on defense that would help them take the next step and earn signature wins. That expectation so far, however, has fallen flat for the Trojans.

In three games this season against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, Rutgers Scarlet Knights, and Oregon Ducks, the Trojans' defense has allowed 30-plus points. It won’t get any easier for Patterson’s USC defense, as they’ll face a Huskies offense led by quarterback Demond Williams Jr. on Saturday.

Sep 19, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (1) participates in pregame warmups against the Eastern Washington Eagles at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Huskies are coming off a disappointing 27-24 home loss to coach P.J. Fleck's Minnesota Golden Gophers, their first loss of the season. Against the Trojans on Saturday, Williams looks to take advantage of a struggling USC secondary and show more consistency, especially with leading wide receiver Dezman Roebuck.

In the Huskies' four games this season against the Washington State Cougars, Utah State Aggies, Eastern Washington Eagles, and Minnesota Golden Gophers, Williams has thrown for 1,129 yards, seven touchdowns, and three interceptions with a 69.3 completion rate. Roebuck has also been impressive taking over the No. 1 wide receiver role previously held by Cleveland Browns rookie Denzel Boston, recording 30 receptions for 308 yards and one touchdown.

What makes Williams so dangerous for the Trojans' defense is not only his passing ability but also picking up yards on the ground. Williams leads the Huskies in rushing with 165 yards and two touchdowns on 40 carries.

When playing Williams on Saturday, the Trojans' defense can’t afford to let him find success through both the air and on the ground if they hope to come away with a bounce-back win over Washington. The talented Trojans defensive line of Jide Abasiri, Jahkeem Stewart, and true freshman Luke Wafle will be tasked with making offensive drives uncomfortable for Williams. Stewart, currently listed as questionable, will look to make an impact after his season debut in Week 4 against the Ducks.

Kickoff Time and Betting Odds

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws a eleven-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Tanook Hines (not pictured) against the Oregon Ducks during the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The latest DraftKings Sportsbook betting odds favor the Trojans by 9.5 points, with the over/under line at 58.5 points. The Trojans and Huskies will kick off at the Coliseum at 4:30 p.m. PT, with the game broadcast on NBC.

The Trojans lead the all-time series against the Huskies 51-32-4, with their last win at the Coliseum coming in 2011, a game USC won 40-17 under former star quarterback Matt Barkley.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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