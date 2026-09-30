USC Trojans Ticket Prices Spark Interest Before Pivotal Washington Game

The No. 18 USC Trojans enter Saturday’s Big Ten clash against the Washington Huskies at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum determined to bounce back after their College Football Playoff chances took a major hit in a disappointing 41-27 loss to the No. 15 Oregon Ducks.

Looking to end a three-game losing streak in their series against the Huskies and their first win over Washington since 2016, the Trojans will play in a game expected to feature scorching temperatures and intriguing ticket prices at the Coliseum.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up before a game against the Oregon Ducks at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Temperatures for Saturday’s game between the Trojans and Huskies are currently predicted to be 93 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. This game could be just as hot, if not hotter, than the Trojans' season opener on Aug. 29 at the Coliseum against the San Jose State Spartans, a game USC won 42-26.

While the stakes aren’t as big as the Trojans Week 4 matchup against the Ducks at the Coliseum, USC fans will still have to pay a reasonable price to attend a game that is a must-win for coach Lincoln Riley’s squad if they hope to keep their dreams of reaching the CFP for the first time in program history alive. Tickets for Saturday’s game at the Coliseum on SeatGeek are currently as low as $50 and are subject to change.

USC Trojans Amid Brutal Six-Game Stretch

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws a pass against Oregon Ducks linebacker Teitum Tuioti (44) during the first quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Saturday’s matchup against the Huskies will be the second of a brutal six-game stretch for the Trojans this season. The Trojans opened that stretch with a loss to the Ducks, and they hope to get back on course with a win over the Huskies on Saturday.

Games to follow the Trojans' matchup against the Huskies include the Penn State Nittany Lions (Oct. 10), Wisconsin Badgers (Oct. 24), No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes (Oct. 31), and the No. 6 Indiana Hoosiers (Nov. 14).

The games against the Buckeyes and Hoosiers will obviously determine the Trojans' CFP aspirations, but the matchups with the Nittany Lions and Badgers will be no picnic for USC.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks off the field after the game against the Oregon Ducks at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC will face the Nittany Lions in their annual “whiteout” game at Beaver Stadium, known as one of the most hostile environments in college football. Wisconsin at Camp Randall could also be a trap game. Despite the ongoing questions about coach Luke Fickell, the Badgers are coming off a stunning 24-20 come-from-behind upset win over the Nittany Lions and will look for another signature home win against USC.

If USC has a losing record during these next five games, it could very well be the end of Riley’s tenure with the Trojans, as despite his massive buyout, which is over $70 million, some believe that if he doesn’t have a signature win this season and fails to reach the CFP, it could be the end for him in Los Angeles.

Keys to a USC Trojans Win Over Washington Huskies

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive coordinator Gary Patterson during the game against the Fresno State Bulldogs at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Trojans' defense under defensive coordinator Gary Patterson continues to have the same struggles and will be tasked with stopping Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr., who is capable of hurting USC’s defense with his arm and on the ground.

Through four games this season, Williams has thrown for 1,129 yards, seven touchdowns, and three interceptions. In the Huskies Week 4 27-24 home loss to the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Williams’ two interceptions proved costly for Washington.

It was the Huskies' first loss of the season as Williams finished with 239 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions on 18-of-28 passing. When facing the Trojans' secondary, Williams will rely on leading wide receiver Dezman Roebuck, especially on deep pass plays. It’s crucial the Trojans don’t allow this to happen if they hope to rebound from the loss to the Ducks with a win over the Huskies.

Sep 19, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies wide receiver Rashid Williams (3) celebrates with Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (1) following a touchdown reception from Williams Jr. against the Eastern Washington Eagles during the first quarter at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since former star wide receiver Denzel Boston left for the NFL and was drafted by the Cleveland Browns, Roebuck has stepped up at the position for the Huskies, recording 30 receptions for 308 yards and one touchdown through four games this season.

Ahead of Saturday’s matchup against the Huskies, the Trojans are currently 9.5-point favorites, per DraftKings Sportsbook betting odds. The Trojans and Huskies are scheduled to kick off at the Coliseum at 4:30 p.m. PT, with the game broadcast on NBC.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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