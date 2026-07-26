USC Trojans Legends Connecting With Current Players and Recruits

USC is one of the most storied college football programs with 11 national championships, eight Heisman Trophy winners, most ever, 12 Pro Football Hall of Famers, tied for the most in college football, and countless All-Americans.

Several prominent football alumni have spent more time around the program in recent years, and a few Trojans legends in particular are having an impact on the recruiting trail for USC.

Danny Lang Interacts with Heisman Trophy Winner

Mater Dei (Calif.) 2027 four-star cornerback and USC Trojans commit Danny Lang | Kendell Hollowell @Khollowell_

Mater Dei (Calif.) four-star cornerback and 2027 commit Danny Lang called his official visit in late May “one of the best experiences” he’s had in his life. USC rolled out the red carpet with an extravagant stay at Terranea Resort, a five-star hotel on the coast in Palos Verdes. Eleven of their commits were in town that weekend.

A night at coach Lincoln Riley’s house, where recruits and commits make their way to his estate in Palos Verdes has been a staple of official visit weekends. Lang rocked USC’s all-white unis with the three other commits in the secondary during a photo shoot. The weekend also allowed to connect with a Trojan legend, 1981 Heisman Trophy winner and Super Bowl XVIII MVP Marcus Allen.

“His message was to reach for my goals and come out of high school being the best person I can be outside of football and continue to grind as soon as I get to SC,” Lang said.

Allen has been regularly attending USC games for the past few years. He even travels to road games. And over the past couple of years, Allen has been on campus to talk with recruits on official visits.

“Him talking to him and giving me that speech, it means a lot for sure,” Lang said.

USC Legends Bringing Up the Next Generation

USC Trojans freshman defensive end Luke Wafle | USC Trojans freshman defensive end Luke Wafle

Five-star freshman Luke Wafle was able to connect with former USC All-American linebacker and three-time Super Bowl champion Willie McGinest at the Sack Summit in Las Vegas earlier this month. McGinest was on campus for spring practice and has frequently returned to his alma mater over the years. Wafle was the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2026 class.

Former USC All-American receiver Mike Williams currently serves as the assistant director of player development. He had some lofty admiration for freshman receiver Tron Baker coming out of spring practice.

Freshman receiver Boobie Feaster took part in the Rx3 Foundation Flag Tournament in Mission Viejo, California this spring and played with Heisman Trophy winning quarterbacks Carson Palmer and Matt Leinart, and former All-Conference receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

“They just told me to be me. Everything is going to work out, just keep faith in God, trust in your coaches," Feaster said.

USC Trojans freshman receiver Boobie Feaster and former USC Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Matt Leinart | Courtesy of Boobie Feaster

Former Trojans All-American safety and four-time Super Bowl Ronnie Lott has returned to the Coliseum for home games and the occasional road game with Allen. He spoke last year to recruits on official visits and was able to connect with freshman cornerback Elbert Hill.

Caleb Williams spent a good portion of the offseason back in Los Angeles and around the program. Most of it was with his former receivers Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane as they prepared for the NFL Draft, but he did workout during USC’s spring practice and several recruits were able to meet the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner and Chicago Bears quarterback. Williams also attended a practice inside the Coliseum.

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