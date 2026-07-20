USC Commit Danny Lang Pulls Back the Curtain on Loaded Secondary Recruiting Class

The secondary is undoubtedly the strength of USC’s 2027 recruiting class with four commits in four-star cornerbacks Danny Lang and Aaryn “J.O.” Washington, five-star athlete Honor Fa’alave-Johnson and four-star safety Gavin Williams.

Four elite prospects from Southern California and all ranked inside the top 100 overall prospects according to 247Sports.

Mater Dei (Calif.) 2027 four-star cornerback and USC Trojans commit Danny Lang | Kendell Hollowell @Khollowell_

“To be honest, I think us four is the best in our class,” Lang said. “Honor is probably gonna go both ways. I got J.O. on the other side of me and Gavin, he's a dude for sure. We’re all dudes so it's gonna be great seeing us play together.”

Next spring, Lang will reunite with Washington, who starred in the same secondary with him at Mater Dei prior to transferring to IMG Academy in Florida earlier this year. The two of them still maintain a close bond heading into their senior seasons.

“We talk every day,” Lang said. “We used to be together every day when he was out here, but we still talk. That's still my dog.”

Lang has been a frequent visitor at USC for the past year and a half. In that time, the local product has built a very strong relationship with cornerback coach Trovon Reed that goes beyond the field.

“He's not just a football coach,” Lang said. “Every time he calls me, he doesn’t just talk about football. He calls to check on me, talk about life outside of football. He's a good family guy also.”

Summer Visits and Fall Plans at USC

Mater Dei (Calif.) 2027 cornerback and USC Trojans commit Danny Lang | USC Trojans on SI

Lang took his official visit the final weekend in May with 11 of the Trojans 2027 commits. The recruits stayed at the Terranea Oceanfront Resort, a five-star hotel in Palos Verdes.

“It was great, one of the best experiences I’ve had in life,” Lang said. “Staying at the resort the whole weekend, connecting with the other commits. My favorite part was coach [Lincoln] Riley’s house. All the current players came, everybody's there with family.”

USC rolled out the red carpet at Riley’s house where they had everything on hand with food — steak, barbecue, soul food, tacos, pizza and food trucks.

Lang was able to interact with a Trojan legend, 1981 Heisman Trophy winning running back Marcus Allen, during his visit. And during the photo shoot, Lang led the way for all four defensive back commits wearing the viral all-white uniforms, something that was just for recruits on official visits.

"I just seen the all-white pants and my white jersey, I asked Chad [Bowden] if I can do it. He said yeah, then next thing you know, everybody was," Lang said.

Lang has been committed to Southern Cal since March and in May he said had officially shutdown his recruitment. He continued to get acclimated to the program and his future teammates with return visits to USC in June. And in the fall, Lang plans to attend every home game at the Coliseum.

Direction of the Program

USC Trojans general manager Chad Bowden hired from Notre Dame Fighting Irish | USC Trojans Video Youtube

General manager Chad Bowden made it clear very early that Lang, the No. 35 prospect and No. 4 cornerback, was a priority recruit for the Trojans in the 2027 class. The local star has been a frequent visitor on campus for the past year and a half and built a close bond with Bowden.

“Chad’s a funny guy,” Lang said. “He's crazy, man. When it comes to recruiting, he'll do whatever to get you.”

Since the arrival of Bowden in January of last year, recruiting has vastly changed for the Trojans. They’re more competitive with NIL and have a personnel and coaching staff that matches Bowden’s aggressive style and genuine personality on the trail.

It led to USC landing the No. 1 class in 2026 and while the 2027 class doesn’t have the same level of ranking, it’s still a class loaded with elite high school prospects.

The Trojans are stacking in-state talent and have continued to make their mark with out-of-state recruits, most notably by landing five-star edge Mekai Brown from Connecticut and four-star receiver Roye Oliver III, the 2025 MaxPreps Sophomore of the Year, from Arizona. The Trojans have four commits in the top 50 overall prospects and eight commits in the top 100.

“It's gonna be something special for sure,” Lang said. “Something to be on the lookout for.“

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