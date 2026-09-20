The USC Trojans scaled past 40 points for the third time in four games in 2026. This time, coach Lincoln Riley watched his offense put 42 on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

But he also watched Rutgers refuse to waive and turned the Sept. 19 showdown in Piscataway, New Jersey, into a rare shootout.

USC managed to escape 42-35 in its first road trip of the young season. Plus win its first Big Ten opener. However, Riley didn't mince words about the performance of the Trojans. Especially in scrutinizing a defense that's allowed more than 30 points in the last two games.

Lincoln Riley, USC Survives 'Lively' Game

Sep 19, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; USC Trojans running back Riley Wormley (27) carries the ball as USC Trojans defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart (4) pursues during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Excited to get the win. It was a lively game. Saw some things tonight that I've never seen in my career with us on the road. "

"But proud of us to get it done. We had contributions from all three sides that contributed to the win. And we'll build on those."

Lincoln Riley Gets Blunt About Points Allowed

Sep 19, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Antwan Raymond (3) carries the ball against the USC Trojans during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Obviously, we still gave up big plays on all three sides."

"I thought the fake punt really changed the momentum of the game. But got to give them [Rutgers] credit. It was a gutsy call on their part."

"We were certainly out of position and I thought that had a big effect on the game. We also gave up too many big plays defensively. Not pleased at all with how we played there."

"Obviously the pick six was big for us. Christian Pierce's interception early in the game was really good. And we got them into third and fourth downs, but didn't always get them. We also still have to clean up penalties. We certainly helped them a little bit there."

"I look at more individual breakdowns. We've obviously had to play with a lot of different guys in the secondary. We had some guys go down throughout the game who weren't available. But I thought we were untimely as a defense."

"We caused three turnovers, so that's significant. I like our good. But we've got to do a better job of making them pay. That's when the game is in your favor defensively, and that's where we were at our worst."

Importance of Road Wins in Big Ten Play

Sep 19, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Listen, we're not going to take road wins for granted. Especially in this league. They're all hard."

"We did a nice job of closing the game out. And this week is kind of a new season each game."

"So we'll hustle over to LA and start to get ready. I know our fans are looking forward to it."

USC Receives Blunt Offensive Review From Lincoln Riley

Sep 19, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; USC Trojans running back King Miller (8) carries the ball as Rutgers Scarlet Knights linebacker Abram Wright (6) tackles during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Kind of the same as the other. There was a lot good and guys made clutch plays. I was glad that we were able to run it out there and finish the game."

"We made some big time plays. But also big time mistakes. It has to be better."

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.