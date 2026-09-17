USC Trojans' Injury Report Reveals Lengthy List Before Rutgers

The No. 12 USC Trojans enter their Big Ten road opener against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday, Sept. 19, with a 3-0 overall record following a 49-30 win over the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

It’s the Trojans' second straight 3-0 start under coach Lincoln Riley, extending their home winning streak to ten games with the recent win over the Ragin’ Cajuns. With the Trojans set to begin Big Ten play on Saturday, Sept. 19, against the Scarlet Knights, the conference will require all teams, including USC, to provide injury reports before kickoff.

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the San Jose State Spartans in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here’s a look at the Trojans' current injuries, per the recent updates ahead of their Big Ten opener against the Scarlet Knights.

USC Trojans Injury Report vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Out

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) celebrates with running back Waymond Jordan (2) after scoring on a 14-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter against the San Jose State Spartans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR Trent Mosley

S Kendarius Reddick

LB Shaun Scott

LB Elijah Newby

LB Taylor “Taybo” Johnson

OL Killian O’Connor

WR Roderick Tezeno

TE Taniela Tupou

DT Brendan Cho

In Wednesday's Big Ten availability report, several USC players are listed as out for Saturday's Big Ten opener against the Scarlet Knights. The most notable player listed is freshman wide receiver Trent Mosley.

Mosley's first three games have been memorable, to say the least. Through three games, Mosley has recorded 13 receptions for 255 yards and four touchdowns. In the Week 2 win over the Ragin' Cajuns, Mosley's 86-yard punt return late in the first half sent the Coliseum crowd into a frenzy, and among the several talented freshman stars, he's been one of the most fun to watch.

Doubtful

S Madden Riordan

Questionable

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Jahkeem Stewart (4) reacts after a defensive play against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DT Jahkeem Stewart

RB Deshonne Redeaux

LB Jadyn Walker

Defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart and linebacker Jadyn Walker are the two most critical pieces on the Trojans' defense this season, and both are questionable for Saturday's game. Given how important the Trojans' defense is this season, having both Stewart and Walker available will help USC get off to a strong start to Big Ten play against the Scarlet Knights.

USC Trojans vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights Kickoff Time, Betting Odds

Sep 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Saturday’s matchup at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey, will be the first matchup between the Trojans and Scarlet Knights since Oct. 25, 2024, when USC won 42-20 at the Coliseum. It was the Trojans' first season in the Big Ten after moving from the Pac-12 along with the Oregon Ducks, UCLA Bruins, and Washington Huskies.

The Scarlet Knights enter Saturday's Big Ten opener at 0-2 after losses to the UMass Minutemen and the Boston College Eagles in the annual "Red Bandana" game. The Scarlet Knights are looking for momentum, especially after a shocking loss to UMass, and on Saturday, they'll look to upset the Trojans.

As the two squads prepare to face each other again, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Trojans are 23.5-point favorites over the Scarlet Knights on Saturday. The Trojans and Scarlet Knights will kick off at SHI Stadium at 12:30 p.m. PT, with the game broadcast on CBS.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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