USC's Early Top 25 Ranking Amid Spring Practice Might Surprise Trojan Fans

The USC Trojans continue to make great progress throughout spring practice as they prepare for a 2026 season with the expectation of taking the next step and reaching the College Football Playoff.

While USC doesn’t have a spring game this offseason, unlike several other Big Ten schools, the progress that coach Lincoln Riley’s USC group has made in spring practice could set the Trojans up for championship success in 2026.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) and head coach Lincoln Riley react after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With spring practice in its final stages, ESPN recently released its way-too-early top 25 rankings, and the Trojans are currently ranked No. 20 behind several Big Ten teams. With what USC has returning, this ranking may come as a surprise to some Trojan fans, especially with the arrival of the No. 1-ranked 2026 recruiting class.

Big Ten Teams Ranked Ahead Of USC Trojans In Top 25

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day watches during Student Appreciation Day spring practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on April 4, 2026. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Seven Big Ten teams rank ahead of USC in the top 25 rankings, as the conference is expected to be the most competitive in college football next season. This doesn’t come as a surprise, as the last three national champions have come from the Big Ten.

The seven Big Ten teams that rank ahead of USC in the rankings include the Ohio State Buckeyes (No. 1), Oregon Ducks (No. 2), Indiana Hoosiers (No. 6), Michigan Wolverines (No. 14), Penn State Nittany Lions (No. 15), Washington Huskies (No. 17), and Iowa Hawkeyes (No. 19).

Five out of those seven teams are slated to be on USC’s 2026 schedule, and the Trojans' performance in those games will determine whether they make the CFP or end the season in disappointment again.

While the Trojans lost their two leading wide receivers, Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane, to the 2026 NFL Draft this offseason, USC returns starting quarterback Jayden Maiava, who is coming off an impressive first full season as a starter, throwing for 3,711 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

Why Trojans Are College Football Playoff Contenders

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Throughout spring practice, Maiava has shown incredible growth in his leadership skills as the Trojans' starting quarterback, and those attributes could be the key to USC making a major jump this season as they aim to reach the CFP in Riley’s fifth year.

New defensive coordinator Gary Patterson arrives at USC, also hoping to bring a passion and toughness to USC’s defense that has been missing in the first four seasons of Riley’s tenure as the Trojans' coach.

While USC has the talent on offense to compete with any team in the country, it’s the Trojans' defense that will make the ultimate difference in whether USC reaches its championship aspirations.

Notable Additions For USC

Oct 25, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Terrell Anderson (9) runs with the ball after a catch against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

In addition to the return of Maiava at quarterback, USC brought in several transfers on offense and defense to improve its roster. Notable additions include NC State wide receiver Terrell Anderson, Penn State defensive end Zuriah Fisher, Iowa State cornerback Jontez Williams, and Washington linebacker Deven Bryant.

The Trojans are scheduled to open their 2026 season on Aug. 29, when they host the San Jose State Spartans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

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