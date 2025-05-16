USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley's Massive 2023 Compensation Revealed
The USC Trojans hired coach Lincoln Riley ahead of the 2022 season. Riley signed a massive contract with the Trojans after the program fired coach Clay Helton in September. of 2021. In the university’s latest federal tax return, Riley’s total compensation in 2023 was revealed.
USC’s latest federal tax return was obtained by The Los Angeles Times, which did not just reveal how much Riley earned, but how much athletic director Jennifer Cohen made and how much USC was still paying Helton.
In 2023, Riley was paid just over $11.5 million in total reportable compensation, with $100,000 categorized as a bonus and $1.15 million as other reportable compensation. It was also revealed that Riley has a $3.34 million housing loan with USC.
This is compared to Riley’s 2022 $20 million in reportable compensation. The Trojans had to pay $4.5 million for Riley’s buyout with the Oklahoma Sooners.
The USC Trojans hired Riley with high expectations to turn the football program around. The Trojans fired Helton then hired Riley in 2022 and then Cohen in 2023. In 2022 and 2023, while Helton was not with the Trojans, the program was still paying him over $9.1 million. Cohen earned over $3 million, which includes her buyout from the Washington Huskies in 2023.
With the reported costs of Riley, it is evident that USC hired the former Sooners coach with high expectations. The Trojans finished with an 11-3 overall record in Riley’s first season with the Trojans, ending 8-1 in Pac-12 conference play. USC’s 2023 season had a lower record, finishing with an 8-5 record, going 5-4 in the Pac-12.
The 2024 season was the worst of Riley’s tenure, as the Trojans finished the season with a 7-6 record, going just 4-5 in the Big Ten.
When USC hired Riley, it was the largest contract in coaching at $10.1 million. As of Feb. 2025, Riley now ranks at No. 6 among the highest-paid college coaches. Riley is signed through 2031, but after the past two seasons, there is speculation Riley has to prove himself in 2025.
“Would someone in California explain to me why Lincoln Riley, as of almost noon, is still the head coach of (USC)?” ESPN’s Paul Finebaum said following the 2024 regular season. “What has he done? He had the one season with Caleb Williams. Last year I thought that was a disaster, but then again, I forgot about this season.”
The results of the 2024 season had many calling for Riley’s job. With Riley’s buyout in 2024 being around $90 million, it was hard to imagine the Trojans would be without Riley in 2025.
Although it has not been the success USC imagined, the Trojans did produce a No. 1 overall draft pick with Williams, and USC’s 2024 season ended with a Las Vegas Bowl win. The Trojans have a strong recruiting class between the incoming freshman and the 2026 class, giving Riley a future team to turn things around with.
With the revelation of Riley’s earnings, he will have to show the college football world that he is turning the USC football program around and getting the Trojans into the College Football Playoff.