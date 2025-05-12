USC Trojans Favorites To Land Five-Star Power Forward Recruit Jacy Abii?
The USC Trojans are looking to make their first addition to their 2026 recruiting class as they continue their pursuit of 2026 five-star power forward Jacy Abii.
USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb has landed consecutive five-star recruits in the 2024 and 2025 recruiting cycles and are looking to do it again for the 2026 cycle as they pursue Abii.
Abii spoke with 247Sports about what she is looking in school as she looks to come to a decision soon with her senior campaign looming.
"I'm looking for somewhere that I can call 'home' for four years," Abii said. "I want to be somewhere where I can connect with the coaches and the team while making an immediate impact. I also want to win a whole bunch of games and win a National Championship."
The No. 1 player in Texas and No. 10 player in the country according to 247Sports Composite rankings, Abii holds offers from nearly every powerhouse in the country including UCLA, South Carolina, and UConn. She said that schematically she wants to head to an uptempo team that fits her skillset.
"I want to be a part of a team that gets up and down the floor. I like passing to my teammates, getting a lot of possessions per game and I like to play defense," Abii said.
Brandon Clay of 247Sports said that Abii's size and athleticism gives her one of the highest ceilings in the class despite facing injury rehab for a lower leg injury.
"Abii's game is continuing to grow and evolve as she matures into her frame. Abii's unique blend of size and mobility should translate well...able to make the impact needed to affect the game defensively and deliver optimal production...Abii suffered a significant lower leg injury as the summer concluded, which will likely sideline her for the duration of the 2024-25 school season," Clay said.
MORE: USC Trojans Lose Wide Receiver Recruit Kohen Brown: Notre Dame Flip?
MORE: USC Trojans Defensive Line Commit Malik Brooks Shuts Down Recruitment
MORE: USC Trojans To Flip Georgia Bulldogs' Elite 4-Star Wide Receiver Recruit?
Since Gottlieb's arrival at USC in 2021, the women's basketball program has began recruiting at an execeptionally high level. Gottlieb has managed to reel in multiple McDonald's All Americans, even prior to USC superstar JuJu Watkins' signing during the 2023 recruiting cycle.
The first recruit to sign with USC after Gottlieb's takeover in 2021 was four-star center Rayah Marshall, who recently got drafted by the Connecticut Sun in the 2025 WNBA Draft. In the 2022 cycle, the Trojans signed five-star guard Aaliyah Gayles, who was shot at a party before her high school graduation and never panned for USC.
After signing Watkins in 2023, USC's recruitment exploded during the 2024 cycle. Gottlieb signed three McDonald's All Americans in Kennedy Smith, Kayleigh Heckel, and Avery Howell. During the 2025 recruiting cycle, the Trojans signed the No. 1 combo guard and No. 2 player in the country according to On3 rankings, five-star Jazzy Davidson.
Abii could potentially join a long list of recruiting success that Gottlieb has accumulated.