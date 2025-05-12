Ranking Big Ten Quarterbacks: Penn State's Drew Allar, USC Trojans’ Jayden Maiava
The weather is heating up, which means we are getting closer to the start of college football in the fall, which also means predictions for the upcoming 2025 season are coming out.
247Sports released their projections for the top quarterbacks in the Big Ten, with Penn State’s Drew Allar claiming the top spot after leading the Nittany Lions to wins over SMU and Boise State in the College Football Playoff last season. The two-year starter chose to forgo the 2025 NFL Draft and return to Happy Valley for his senior season.
The conference features returning starters like Allar, Illinois Luke Altmyer and Nebraska’s Dylan Raiola. Former Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava is now at UCLA after the Volunteers decided to go in a direction because of an NIL dispute.
The Big Ten will have a trio of former five-stars that will be new starters for premier teams in college football in Ohio State’s Julian Sayin, Oregon’s Dante Moore and Michigan’s Bryce Underwood, who was also the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2025 cycle. So, where did USC Trojans redshirt junior quarterback Jayden Maiava land on the list?
Maiava checks in at No. 9, right in the middle of the pack with 18 teams in the conference. USC coach Lincoln Riley made the switch from Miller Moss to Maiava in early November after a loss to Washington on the road dropped the Trojans to 4-5 and in a danger of missing a bowl game.
Maiava won each of his first two starts, including a win over crosstown rival UCLA, where he threw what ultimately was the game-winning touchdown halfway through the fourth quarter to become bowl eligible. The following week, USC fell to Notre Dame, but Maiava’s 360 passing yards that day were the most by any quarterback against the national runner-up Irish in 2024.
The Hawaii native struggled mightily against Texas A&M in the Las Vegas for almost three full quarterbacks, throwing three interceptions, but Maiava was able to rally and orchestrate a 17-point comeback. Maiava threw his fourth touchdown pass of the game, this time to receiver Kyle Ford with eight seconds remaining in regulation to give USC a thrilling 35-31 victory.
Maiava accounted for 14 touchdowns in those four starts, leading the Trojans to a 3-1 record, but the USC signal-caller had plenty of room for improvement this offseason. Turnovers, decision-making and consistent accuracy were a problem in those four starts.
It’s been almost a year and a half since Maiava transferred from UNLV to USC. Now, in his second season working under Riley, Maiava looked more comfortable in the Trojans offense this spring.
Maiava was engaged in a quarterback competition with highly touted five-star early enrollee Husan Longstreet, but was able to separate himself, with Riley stating he is “clearly the No. 1 quarterback.”
Riley highlighted where he has seen the most growth from Maiava during the final week of spring practice.
“Decision-making. Especially in the last five, six practices he’s really been strong,” Riley said. “Throwing the ball well, which he’s always done, understanding what we’re trying to accomplish offensively, not just his role in it. Understand the big picture.
"He's been really good in the situational drives and moments that we've put him in. He's just gaining momentum and gaining steam … he’s getting better quickly and you can see the sense of urgency and work he has behind it right now,” Riley continued.
Longstreet will continue to push Maiava in fall camp and well into the season, but the redshirt junior has shown a natural progression under Riley and appears primed for a big season in 2025.
Maiava will have his top two receivers from last season in juniors Ja’Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon. Boise State transfer Prince Strachan impressed this spring and Riley has raved about the progression of redshirt freshman Xavier Jordan and four-star early enrollee Corey Simms. USC landed 6-foot-2, 195-pound sophomore Zacharyus Williams from Utah during the spring transfer portal window.