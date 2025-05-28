USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Encouraged By NIL, Transfer Portal, Conference Realignment
The current landscape of college football has had its critiques due to the growth of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals and the NCAA Transfer Portal. USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley has been a big part of many of the changes in college football recently.
The USC Trojans were one of the many teams involved in a conference realignment in 2024. USC is one of the four teams (UCLA, Oregon, Washington, USC) to leave the Pac-12 and enter the Big Ten with Riley's help. He has also been involved in postseason changes as well as changing rivalries.
The changes in college football have left many concerned about where the sport is heading. Riley appeared on Always College Football, and gave his opinions on the changing landscape and people should be concerned.
“If you love college football, then are you gonna scroll on your TV past USC-Ohio State? No, you’re not. All of these things have to start somewhere,” Riley told Always College Football. “So, is there some changes that I understand people are having a hard time coming to grips with? Sure. Again, I get it.”
Riley and USC have recently been under fire for not wanting to sign a multi-year extension that would keep the Trojans facing the Notre Dame Fighting Irish each season. While it is one of the most historic rivalries in college football that has only ever been put on hold twice due to unforeseen circumstances, there is a chance it could be ending.
One major factor as to why the USC-Notre Dame rivalry may be coming to an end is because of the conference realignment and the intense travel the Trojans have to do each season. Riley spoke about fans being frustrated about the changes, and that they should be more excited about the matchups they can watch.
“The alternative is pretty darn good. It’s creating some incredible matchups and seeing how the Playoff played out this year, and obviously, that’s going to continue to evolve and just get I think better,” Riley said. “Our sport’s in a great place.”
The College Football Playoff structure is continuing to evolve. Last season was the first time the 12-team expansion was utilized and was filled with much excitement. In the upcoming season, the structure is changing to straight-seeding, and in the future, another expansion could occur.
USC is one of the many teams monitoring to see if the structure changes so the top four teams in the conference get an automatic qualification. Riley comes from the point of view that instead of looking at what is being lost with the changes to the sport, to be more excited about what is to come.
“I know everybody’s got an opinion on NIL, rev share, and the settlement. I get it. There’s all that stuff. Listen, we just sat through 10 days of Big Ten meetings where that’s all we’re listening to, but despite all that, we still have one of the greatest products in the greatest sport in the world,” Riley continued.
The USC Trojans finished the season with a 7-6 record, going 4-5 in Big Ten conference play. With a year of playing in the Big Ten, Riley and the Trojans are looking to turn things around and make a push for the College Football Playoff.