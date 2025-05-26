All Trojans

USC Trojans, Michigan Wolverines Among Finalists For Elite 4-Star Recruit Titan Davis

The USC Trojans are among the four finalists for DeSmet (Mo.) defensive lineman Titan Davis, which also includes the Alabama Crimson Tide, Michigan Wolverines and Penn State Nittany Lions. Can the Trojans pull Davis to the West Coast?

Kendell Hollowell

Sep 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Utah State Aggies during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
Four-star DeSmet (Mo.) defensive lineman Titan Davis narrowed his list to four schools on Saturday, which included the USC Trojans, Alabama, Michigan and Penn State. 

The 6-foot-5, 238-pound Davis is rated as the No. 98 overall prospect, the No. 13 defensive lineman and the No. 2 recruit in Missouri according the 247Sports Composite Rankings. Davis registered 46 tackles, including 18 for loss, nine sacks and helped lead DeSmet to a 12-2 record and a Missouri 6A state championship. 

Davis announced a change to his official visit schedule on Saturday. Instead of visiting Nebraska from June 13-15, the highly sought-after will be at USC that weekend. 

The Trojans have a made a strong impression on Davis this calendar year. USC coach Lincoln Riley visited Davis at his school in late January and then he was on campus for the Trojan Olympics event at the end of spring practice. 

The St. Louis native is a long way from Los Angeles, but USC have built a strong recruiting footprint the Midwest. USC signed four-star receiver Corey Simms out of St. Louis in the 2025 cycle. 

In the 2026 cycle, Mount Carmel (Ill.) four-star EDGE Braeden Jones has been committed to the Trojans since October. The Chicago native does not have any other official visits scheduled this summer except for the one with USC the weekend of June 20. 

Harvey (Ohio) four-star running back Shahn Alston committed to the Trojans in early January during the Navy All-American Bowl. The No. 10 ranked running back in the 247Sports Composite Rankings has been actively recruiting other blue-chip prospects to join him out west. 

Lincoln-Way East (Ill.) four-star quarterback Jonas Williams flipped his commitment from Oregon to USC in late February. General manager Chad Bowden had been pushing to flip Williams when he was at Notre Dame, but when Bowden took the job at USC in January, Trojans coach Lincoln Riley and quarterbacks coach Luke Huard joined in on the pursuit of the four-star signal-caller. 

Notre Dame assistant athletics director Chad Bowden watches a Notre Dame football practice at Irish Athletic Center on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Williams was on campus for Junior Day on Feb. 1 and spent an extensive amount of time with Riley. He was impressed by his time in Los Angeles and everything shifted in the Trojans direction. Williams will compete in the Elite 11 Finals, an elite three-day quarterback event next month in Manhattan Beach, California.

Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) five-star cornerback Elbert Hill announced his pledge to the Trojans on May 2 after a relentless pursuit from the USC coaching staff and Loyola (Calif.) four-star cornerback Brandon Lockhart. 

Hill visited USC three times this calendar year and the Trojans staff visited him multiple times in Ohio. Lockhart, a Los Angeles native has been committed to his hometown school since his sophomore year and has taken on the role as lead recruiter in USC’s No. 1 ranked recruiting class. Hill and Lockhart have built a strong bond, which helped lead to his commitment earlier this month. 

Kendell Hollowell
KENDELL HOLLOWELL

Kendell Hollowell, a Southern California native has been been covering collegiate athletics since 2020 via radio and digital journalism. His experience includes covering programs such as the USC Trojans, Vanderbilt Commodores and Alabama Crimson Tide. Kendell He also works in TV production for the NFL Network. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kendell was a collegiate athlete on the University of Wyoming and Adams State football team. He is committed to bringing in-depth insight and analysis for USC athletics.

