USC Trojans Boosters Apply Pressure To Keep Notre Dame Rivalry Going?
The USC Trojans and Notre Dame Fighting Irish have been facing off each season since 1926 and is a fan-favorite matchup. The historic rivalry may be coming to an end, which is unsettling to USC boosters.
Fans of both teams and college football fans who love the rivalry with no stakes in either team have expressed the desire to keep the rivalry going. There is now more pressure on USC, as boosters for the Trojans are making their stance clear.
According to Inside USC, boosters are set to reach out to the Board of Trustees about the future of the rivalry. One argued he would take USC out of his will if the matchup is canceled.
The matchup has been occurring yearly since 1926 and there have only been two instances where the game did not occur. The first time the rivalry was put on hold was during a hiatus due to World War II, and the second time was during the COVID-19 season in 2020. Outside of the two unforeseen circumstances, this is one of the most anticipated matchups each season that both teams look forward to.
USC holds a 37-52-5 record against Notre Dame, currently on a two-year losing streak. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are looking to agree to a multi-year deal with USC, but the Trojans would prefer to take it one year at a time. There are concerns from USC that between the travel and the chances to make the College Football Playoff, scheduling the game each season would be too challenging.
MORE: Updated Coach Rankings: USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley's Surprising Rank
MORE: Chicago Bears' Colston Loveland Reveals First Impression Of Quarterback Caleb Williams
MORE: Five-Star Quarterback Recruit Ryder Lyons New Favorite: USC Trojans Over BYU, Oregon Ducks?
“I think Southern Cal and Notre Dame should play every year for as long as college football is played,” Notre Dame athletic director Pete Bevacqua said. “SC knows how we feel.”
One solution that USC has offered is to move the game to earlier in the season, but Notre Dame is said to be against the scheduling change. While the Trojans would like to continue the rivalry, USC coach Lincoln Riley has insisted he will not put a rivalry ahead of winning a National Championship.
“I would love to (continue the USC-Notre Dame series). I know it means a lot to a lot of people. The purist in you, no doubt,” Riley said during the Big Ten media day ahead of the 2024 season. “Now if you get in a position where you got to make a decision on what’s best for SC to help us win a national championship, then you got to look at it.”
"There has been a lot of other teams sacrifice rivalry games. And I'm not saying that is what's going to happen," Riley continued. "But as we get into this playoff structure, and if it changes or not, we're in this new conference, we're going to learn something about this as we go and what the right and best track is to winning a national championship."
With the risk of losing investments from boosters and the rise in fans and media calling for the rivalry to continue, the two programs will have their work cut out for them if they want to agree to a deal.
The USC Trojans and Notre Dame Fighting Irish will face off on Oct. 18 at Notre Dame Stadium. It will be a prime time game, and with the two programs at a stalemate with the future of the rivalry, there could be added fuel to the fire between the two.