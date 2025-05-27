What Big Ten Coaches Said About Lincoln Riley, USC Trojans
USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley was hired ahead of the 2022 season and came in with much anticipation. In the past two seasons, Riley has gone 15-11, looking to get USC back on track in 2025.
Athlon Sports asked the Big Ten coaches to discuss other teams and coaches in the conference ahead of the season. While the coaches were quoted, they of course remained anonymous. The coaches spoke about USC and Riley, acknowledging his talent at coaching quarterbacks, but highlighting the team’s defense.
“The talk is about Lincoln [Riley] making another elite quarterback, but I think the metric here should be how much that defense can improve both on the field and in recruiting,” one coach told Athlon. “I think they take a jump up this year because they’re bringing in more talented players to a proven system.”
USC’s defense did see a major improvement in 2024 under first-year defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn. The defense allowed 24.4 points per game, which was a major improvement from 2023. The Trojans have since brought in linebackers coach Rob Ryan, adding to an elite defensive staff looking to make a bigger jump in 2025.
The recruitment of defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart is a major boost for USC. Stewart is a four-star recruit and the No. 33 recruit in the nation, No. 5 defensive lineman, and No. 2 player from Louisiana.
The Trojans' defense getting pressure up front will help keep the team competitive in the Big Ten. Defensively, the 2025 recruiting class also had four-star cornerbacks Trestin Castro and Alex Graham.
In 2024, the Trojans made a quarterback change on Nov. 16 to Jayden Maiava. The team went on to win three of the final four games of the season. With Maiava heading into his second full season with the Trojans and Riley, the offense is looking to make another jump.
“If you assume [Jayden] Maiava continues to build a comfort level, they’ll be better for it on offense. But watch the defense. If they take that next step, we’re talking about a team that can go in and play with the best programs in the nation again,” another coach told Athlon.
Maiava finished the season with 1,201 passing yards and 11 touchdowns. Maiava is set to start week one, but also on the roster is five-star quarterback recruit Husan Longstreet. If Maiava does not work out, the team has shown they will make a switch.
If the season goes well, Longstreet has a year to develop before taking over and it means the Trojans are finding success on the field. Riley has coached many Heisman-winning quarterbacks, looking for his next one.
Riley has been under fire for the results of the past two seasons and needs to improve next season. The program has made the necessary hires and stepped up with recruiting, bringing up the energy in the building.
The USC Trojans will face the Missouri State Bears to kickoff the 2025 season on Aug. 30.