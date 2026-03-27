USC Trojans Receive Interesting Preseason Ranking
The USC Trojans, along with the rest of the college football world, are currently in spring practices as a new roster and coaching staff are coming together. While USC has high expectations heading into 2026 thanks in part to the return of Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava, where does USC rank among the top college football teams for next season?
According to ESPN reporter Bill Connelly's SP+ analytics, USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans are currently projected to be the No. 13 team in the country for the 2026 season. Only three Big Ten teams are ahead of USC (No. 1 Ohio State, No. 2 Oregon, and No. 5 Indiana), potentially hinting at the Trojans' chances of competing in the Big Ten and making the program's first-ever College Football Playoff appearance.
Where USC Trojans Rank in the SP+ Top 25
1. Ohio State
2. Oregon
3. Notre Dame
4. Georgia
5. Indiana
6. Texas
7. Texas Tech
8. Miami
9. Texas A&M
10. LSU
11. Alabama
12. Oklahoma
13. USC
14. Michigan
15. Tennessee
16. Ole Miss
17. Penn State
18. BYU
19. Florida
20. Missouri
21. Washington
22. Iowa
23. Clemson
24. South Carolina
25. Utah
At No. 13, USC appears to be on the cusp of a postseason berth, but a Group of Five team could potentially become a bid stealer by the end of the year. The top 10 of the SP+ rankings is dominated by the SEC and the Big Ten with Miami and Notre Dame crashing the party, but can the Trojans climb into the playoff picture?
Connelly's SP+ projections are built as a predictive tool rather than a ranking of a team's potential resume. As a result, Connelly takes into account every team's returning production, recruiting, and coaching staff changes in order to rank each team in the country.
For USC, the Trojans return more than just Maiava, including the entire offensive line as well as key defenders like Jide Abasiri and Jahkeem Stewart. The hiring of defensive coordinator Gary Patterson could give USC a boost heading into 2026, but the Trojans appear to still be a fringe postseason team, per the SP+.
While preseason rankings often fluctuate once actual football is played, they do offer a good indication of the public perception of each team before the season. The AP Poll and its voters have been criticized over the years for holding onto preseason rankings even if a team should be moved up or down. As a result, where USC sits, as well as their opponents, in the top 25 before the season begins could affect the Trojans' standing in the College Football Playoff rankings.
Big Ten Betting Odds
USC's betting odds to win the Big Ten, per FanDuel Sportsbook, differ slightly from the SP+ predictions. The Trojans have the fifth-best odds of winning the conference at (+1500) behind Michigan (+1200), Oregon (+300), Indiana (+260), and Ohio State (+190).
Oddsmakers at FanDuel have set USC's projected win total at 8.5 wins, meaning the Trojans are expected to win anywhere between seven, eight, or nine games. No team made the CFP after the 2025 season with less than nine wins, meaning USC could spend another postseason on the outside looking in.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, and X for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.