USC Trojans Receive Interesting Preseason Ranking

The USC Trojans, along with the rest of the college football world, are currently in spring practices as a new roster and coaching staff are coming together. While USC has high expectations heading into 2026 thanks in part to the return of Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava, where does USC rank among the top college football teams for next season?

According to ESPN reporter Bill Connelly's SP+ analytics, USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans are currently projected to be the No. 13 team in the country for the 2026 season. Only three Big Ten teams are ahead of USC (No. 1 Ohio State, No. 2 Oregon, and No. 5 Indiana), potentially hinting at the Trojans' chances of competing in the Big Ten and making the program's first-ever College Football Playoff appearance.

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Where USC Trojans Rank in the SP+ Top 25

1. Ohio State

2. Oregon

3. Notre Dame

4. Georgia

5. Indiana

6. Texas

7. Texas Tech

8. Miami

9. Texas A&M

10. LSU

11. Alabama

12. Oklahoma

13. USC

14. Michigan

15. Tennessee

16. Ole Miss

17. Penn State

18. BYU

19. Florida

20. Missouri

21. Washington

22. Iowa

23. Clemson

24. South Carolina

25. Utah

At No. 13, USC appears to be on the cusp of a postseason berth, but a Group of Five team could potentially become a bid stealer by the end of the year. The top 10 of the SP+ rankings is dominated by the SEC and the Big Ten with Miami and Notre Dame crashing the party, but can the Trojans climb into the playoff picture?

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Jahkeem Stewart (4) reacts after a defensive play against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Connelly's SP+ projections are built as a predictive tool rather than a ranking of a team's potential resume. As a result, Connelly takes into account every team's returning production, recruiting, and coaching staff changes in order to rank each team in the country.

For USC, the Trojans return more than just Maiava, including the entire offensive line as well as key defenders like Jide Abasiri and Jahkeem Stewart. The hiring of defensive coordinator Gary Patterson could give USC a boost heading into 2026, but the Trojans appear to still be a fringe postseason team, per the SP+.

While preseason rankings often fluctuate once actual football is played, they do offer a good indication of the public perception of each team before the season. The AP Poll and its voters have been criticized over the years for holding onto preseason rankings even if a team should be moved up or down. As a result, where USC sits, as well as their opponents, in the top 25 before the season begins could affect the Trojans' standing in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Big Ten Betting Odds

USC's betting odds to win the Big Ten, per FanDuel Sportsbook, differ slightly from the SP+ predictions. The Trojans have the fifth-best odds of winning the conference at (+1500) behind Michigan (+1200), Oregon (+300), Indiana (+260), and Ohio State (+190).

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day shakes hands with Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning during a Rose Bowl press conference in Los Angeles on Dec. 31, 2024. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oddsmakers at FanDuel have set USC's projected win total at 8.5 wins, meaning the Trojans are expected to win anywhere between seven, eight, or nine games. No team made the CFP after the 2025 season with less than nine wins, meaning USC could spend another postseason on the outside looking in.

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