USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Surprise One Legend With Hall of Fame Selection

On Nov. 5, USC announced its 13th USC Athletics Hall of Fame class. Among the accomplished 19 alumni is All-American receiver Mike Williams. But before the university made their official announcement, the legendary wideout was surprised by the football program.

During USC’s first bye week (Oct. 14), Williams, who is in his second year as the Assistant of Player Development, was in attendance for a team meeting. Suddenly Trojans coach Lincoln Riley called Williams up front. After listing his accomplishments with the program, Riley announced Williams’ latest accolade – hall of famer.

Nov. 23, 2006; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver (88) Mike Williams against the Miami Dolphins at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. The Dolphins defeated the Lions 27-10. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports © 2006 Mark J. Rebilas | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The rest of inductees are as follows:

Damon Bame (football)

Bill Bordley (baseball)

Anna Maria Fernandez (tennis)

Steve Furniss (swimming)

Jack Gardner (basketball)

Dwayne Jarrett (football)

Balazs Kiss(track and field)

Paul McDonald (football)

Marvin Powell (football)

Pat Powers (volleyball)

Janice-Lee York Romary (fencing)

Kaitlin Sandeno (swimming)

Dennis Thurman (football)

Moriah Van Norman (water polo)

Robert Van't Hof (tennis)

Patty Van Wolvelaere (track and field)

Randy Williams (track and field)

Rhonda Windham (basketball)

Williams and the 13th Hall of Fame class will be formally introduced on Nov. 21 ahead of the Trojans’ final home football game versus Maryland.

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Congratulations once again to Mike Williams for being selected into the USC Athletics Hall of Fame! #FightOn ✌️ pic.twitter.com/h7GoUTRYVs — USC Football ✌️ (@uscfb) November 6, 2026

Mike Williams' Legendary Freshman Season

August 14, 2010, Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll (left) greets wide receiver Mike Williams (right) during pregame warmups against the Tennessee Titans at Qwest Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

The big bodied pass catcher had a historic two-year career with the Trojans, but his first season remains one of the best outings of all time.

In 2002, Williams played in all 13 games and posted 81 receptions for 1,265 yards (15.6 yards per reception) and 14 touchdowns. Also during the season, Williams had four-consecutive 100-yard games, a feat that hadn't been accomplished since Keyshawn Johnson (1994-1995), and seven-consecutive games with a touchdown.

His standout game was against the Oregon Ducks on Oct. 2, 2002. The Trojans won 44-33 while Williams posted 13 catches for 226 yards and two scores. The statline had set a career high for Williams and his 13 receptions marked a USC single-game record for a freshman.

Williams ultimately set NCAA freshman season records for receiving yards and touchdown catches and the Pac-10 freshman record for catches. He went on to be named the Pac-10 Freshman of the Year and earned a First-Team Freshman All-American selection. Even more impressive, Williams was not a full-time starter and only logged two starts in 2002.

National Champion and All-Time Stats

Jan 1, 2004; Pasadena, CA, USA: FILE PHOTO; Southern California Trojans quarterback Matt Leinart (11), wide receiver Mike Williams (1), tight end Gregg Guenther (44), fullback Brandon Hancock (40), and center Norm Katnik (62) celebrate in the endzone against the Michigan Wolverines during the 2004 Rose Bowl at the Rose Bowl. The Trojans defeated the Wolverines 28-14. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Network | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In his sophomore season, Williams transitioned from being a dynamic young wideout to one of the most dominant players in the game. His contributions to the Trojans’ electric offense were 95 receptions, 1,314 yards (101.1 yards per game) and 16 touchdowns. Williams' best performance of the season came against the UCLA Bruins on Nov. 22, 2003 at the Coliseum. In the 47-22 victory, he posted 11 receptions, 181 yards and two touchdowns.

The sophomore wideout finished the year No. 6 in the nation for receptions, No. 10 in receiving yards per game while setting USC’s single-season record for receiving touchdowns. He also became the first receiver since Johnson to have two 1,000-yard seasons and broke Southern Cal’s touchdown record.

He was named a consensus First-Team All-American – Walter Camp First-Team All-American and First-Team All-Pac-10. Williams also won the CBS SportsLine National Player of the Year, finished eighth in the Heisman Trophy voting and was a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award.

The legendary receiver wrapped up his collegiate career in the 2003 BCS National Championship, a 23-3 record as a player and No. 12 all-time on USC’s all-time receptions list. Williams was then selected in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft where he spent nine seasons as a pro.

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