USC Coach Lincoln Riley's Seat Heating Up Before Regular Season's Final Stretch

The No. 18 USC Trojans returned to their old ways in a 27-13 road loss to the No. 9 Indiana Hoosiers in Bloomington on Saturday. Costly mistakes and missed opportunities held the Trojans back as they fell to 7-3 overall and likely saw their remaining College Football Playoff chances come to a close.

With two regular-season games remaining against the Maryland Terrapins (Nov. 21) and the undefeated No. 4 UCLA Bruins (Nov. 28), coach Lincoln Riley’s future with the Trojans could be on the line depending on USC’s results in their next two matchups.

Nov 14, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Indiana Hoosiers at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Saturday’s result was yet another low moment for Riley in a five-year tenure that has featured the Trojans coming so close to reaching the next step, only to fall short when it matters most. With Saturday’s loss to the Hoosiers, Riley is now 1-8 on the road against AP Top 25 opponents and 6-15 overall in games with ranked teams.

It’s among the several reasons why some Trojan fans believe that it’s time to part ways with Riley, even with the massive buyout on his contract, especially now that this season is trending in the direction of another missed opportunity to reach the CFP.

How Next Two Games Could Impact Lincoln Riley’s Future at USC

USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks the sideline during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. Ohio State lost 30-18. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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The Trojans host Maryland Terrapins on Senior Day at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, but it's their regular season finale against the undefeated Bruins led by first-year coach Bob Chesney that could determine the future of Riley’s program at USC.

It took Bob Chesney one season in Westwood to make the Bruins into a Big Ten title and CFP contender, and with an 11-0 record it seems like looks like UCLA are well on their way to reaching the CFP this season, something Riley hasn’t been able to accomplish in five with the Trojans.

If the Bruins retain the Victory Bell for the first time in three seasons and beat the Trojans in convincing fashion on Nov. 28 at the Rose Bowl, Riley’s time at USC could come to an end. Riley’s contract buyout with the Trojans is reportedly near $70 million, so the Trojans would be paying a high price, to say the least, to part ways with him after five seasons.

USC Trojans College Football Playoff Chances After Loss to Indiana

Nov 14, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti shakes hands with Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley after their game at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Trojans entered Saturday night’s matchup against the Hoosiers in control of their own destiny to reach the Big Ten championship game in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Dec. 5 at Lucas Oil Stadium and the CFP.

Those aspirations, however, are likely over, as according to ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI), the Trojans now have a 6.3 percent chance to make the CFP, and they can no longer make the Big Ten championship game.

The best way the Trojans can end their season is by earning wins over the Terrapins and spoiling the Bruins' undefeated season with a victory to retain the Victory Bell for a third consecutive season. Those two wins could be enough for Riley to keep his job with the Trojans for at least one more season.

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