USC Trojans Legend Mike Williams: Best True Freshman Season Of All Time?
Oevr the years, college football has seen numerous true freshmen who have made an immediate impact for their team. One that was highlighted by College football analysts was USC Trojans’ wide receiver Mike Williams in 2002.
Among the list were true freshmen college football fans will never forget. The ranking listed Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence at No. 1, followed by Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, Oklahoma running back Adrian Peterson, Boston College linebacker Luke Kuechly, LSU cornerback Derek Stingley, Georgia tight end Brock Bowers, Oklahoma defensive tackle Tommie Harris, Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor and Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver.
Williams came in at No. 10 in the rankings, earning his spot among other college football greats.
His true freshman campaign with the Trojans in 2002 was one to remember, he hauled in 81 catches, 1,265 yards and led the Pac-10 in receiving touchdowns with 14.
His skill, size, and natural hands made him impossible to guard, and was a touchdown magnet inside the 20 yard line. Williams was also known for his crisp route-running and brought a physical game against any defense, making him stand out as a young talent in college football.
Williams was one of the greatest wide receivers to walk through USC’s program, and became a go-to target for Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Carson Palmer. Together, the duo formed the backbone of a loaded Trojan offense.
Legendary USC and NFL coach Pete Carroll was uniquely equipped for shaping young talent like Williams. His player-first coaching mentality and creativity on the field suited Williams with his ability to perform with the best, especially with someone like Palmer at the helm.
Carroll also produced elite wide receivers in Dwayne Jarrett and Steve Smith during his tenure with USC.
Williams' sophomore year led with the same skill and talent, and the numbers only improved. In 2003, he had 95 receptions for over 1,300 yards in 13 games and scored 16 touchdowns.
However, his short-lived collegiate career made his freshman season stand out much more, earning national recognition at just 19 years old.
After two seasons with the Trojans, Williams amassed a record of 23-3 in cardinal and gold.
His career ended abruptly due to eligibility issues with the NCAA following his attempt to declare for the NFL Draft one year before the accepted age. Williams was later drafted in the 2005 NFL Draft in the first round with the 10th overall pick to the Detroit Lions.
Williams had a rockier start in the league, playing for the Lions, Raiders and Titans before finding a comfortable spot with Carroll at the Seattle Seahawks in 2010. That season he had his best numbers in the league and posted 65 receptions for 751 yards and two touchdowns.
Williams now serves the Trojans program as the assistant director of player development.
As the Trojans prepare for another season in the Big Ten, Williams’ legacy and performance stands out as a prime example for the talent and competition USC has produced, and will continue to be a standard the program strives for.