USC Linebacker Ta'Mere Robinson Reflects on First Career Start

No. 19 USC Trojans' defense came alive in Week 5's thrilling win over the Washington Huskies. Linebacker Ta'Mere Robinson played a key role in the win and is looking to bring his veteran experience once again as the Trojans are on the road against Robinson's former team, Penn State (Oct. 10).

Reflecting on Big Week 5 Performance

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans linebacker Ta'Mere Robinson (14) celebrates with defensive tackle Jide Abasiri (97) and safety Kennedy Urlacher (9) after a defensive play against the Oregon Ducks during the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Desman Stephens II out due to a one-game suspension, Robinson got the nod to start alongside Deven Bryant against Washington in Week 5.

“You know, coaches came up to us like as a linebacker group together and just told us like, you know, we need guys to step up this week and that's just what I did,” Robinson said about being elevated to starter.

“Honestly, you just got to trust your preparation. I felt like all week throughout the week I just attacked everything. You know, whether that was getting a call from the safety, getting the call from my seven front,” Robinson said. “Going to the coaches, asking questions if I was unsure of something. Like I said too, my teammates coming to me, you know, praising me, telling me like ‘Oh this is good stuff, good stuff.’ Like that's just bringing positive energy and I'm feeding off it.”

The redshirt-junior backer finished the game with six total tackles and a sack while containing quarterback Demond Williams Jr. throughout the night.

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans linebacker Ta'mere Robinson (14) and tight end Carson Tabaracci (24) react after the game against the Fresno State Bulldogs at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I just want to you know give thanks to my coaches, thanks to my teammates. They uplifted me every time I came up off the field, told me, you know, I was playing very well,” Robinson said about his big night. “You know, that just kept the energy high throughout the game and, you know, just kept me flowing.”

Robinson was one of three linebackers that received a game ball following the 25-21 victory.

“It's great. You know, Coach [AJ Howard ] and Coach [Mike Ekeler] they're doing great with their role and they're making sure that we know as linebackers, you have to be like the leaders of [the] defense,” Robinson said about the linebackers’ recognition. “Just going out there and performing and, you know, seeing guys play their role and step up big time, it's just great.”

Bryant, the former Husky, was third in tackling with six total and Elijah Newby had two tackles plus forced a fumble that was returned for a touchdown by defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart.

“I would say we communicated well. We got to the ball. Every time we got to the ball, we made a tackle, we made a play,” Robinson said about the linebackers’ overall performance.

Playing in Penn State’s White Out Environment

Penn State freshman Ta'Mere Robinson poses for a photo with a young fan following the Blue-White game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, April 15, 2023, in State College. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Robinson attended Penn State from 2023 to 2024. As a true freshman, he appeared in three games and recorded two tackles. The following season, Robinson saw action in 14 games, recording 11 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks. Then in 2025 he transferred to Southern Cal for his redshirt-sophomore season.

“I'm very excited to go back home this weekend, you know, get to play my old school,” Robinson said about the game. “You know, have previous experience with White Out’s and, you know, it's going to be a live game. I'm very excited to go out there competing with some guys that I know.”

“Obviously, you know, just the crowd noise. You know, we all see the historical clip that goes around – the 2019 game against Michigan. Remember, they had to call the timeout the first play,” Robinson said about the White Out environment. “So you know, I always preach that and you know, we just got to get ready. You know, we got to communicate a lot. Everybody's eyes gonna have to be right.”

At the Bloom Football Performance Center, the new practice field as a top-tier crowd noise simulator. Robinson credited the tool for getting the team prepared.

“[It’s] amazing. You know, it gets loud. You know, we turn the speakers all the way up and we're super ready and prepared for it.”

Battling Injuries Early in Football Career

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans linebacker Ta'mere Robinson (14) defends against San Jose State Spartans quarterback Luke Weaver (3) in the fourth quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“You know, it it was [up and down]. You know, I've been in college for four years now. My senior year right now and, you know obviously this past week was my first start. And I mean just battling, you know, a lot of injuries throughout the early part of my career and just fighting over those and, you know, finally getting that opportunity."

"Just being ready for it. You know, I've been in college for a while, so I’ve prepared for a lot of games, I’ve prepared for a lot of teams. So just going out there, preparing, having my name called like just a great opportunity that I knew I had to be ready for.”

“No, it was never that. Those were never in the conversations,” Robinson said about career-ending injuries. “You know like I said, pretty much how you trust your training for football, it’s the same thing you got to do for your injury. If I'm going to do treatment every day, like I got to trust that. You know, everything that my trainers are doing for me is going to translate over to the field and make me better than what I was.”

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