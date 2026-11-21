The No. 18 USC Trojans (7-3 overall, 4-3 Big Ten) will host the Maryland Terrapins at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday for their final home game of the season. In a venue where the Trojans have dominated throughout Coach Lincoln Riley’s tenure, the Trojans will honor several seniors on Saturday.

Looking for their first-ever win against the Terrapins in what will be just the second all-time meeting between the two programs, here are the three Trojan seniors to watch on Saturday.

Jayden Maiava

Nov 14, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) makes a throw against the Indiana Hoosiers during the second quarter at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In two years as the Trojans' starting quarterback, Jayden Maiava has impressed. After a 2025 season in which he led the Big Ten in passing, Maiava has an inside track to do that again, as he leads the conference in passing with 2,835 yards, 21 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

After his struggles in the Trojans' crushing 27-13 loss to the No. 8 Indiana Hoosiers in Bloomington, Maiava looks to return to his former self against the Terrapins and put together a consistent performance against the Terrapins.

In the loss to the Hoosiers, Maiava threw for 311 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions on 26 of 42 passes. It wasn't one of Maiava’s most memorable performances this season, and one he has reflected on.

“I just love to compete. Just being a competitor, naturally, just kind of being hard on myself is kind of second nature,” Maiava said about his self-critical mindset. “Kind of happens regardless of whether I think about it or not. I think being able to improve off of it and be able to flush it out and move on to the next.”

Prophet Brown

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans cornerback Prophet Brown (16) reacts after a a defensive play against Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) during the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the key leaders for the Trojans' secondary, cornerback Prophet Brown, is another USC senior to watch on Saturday against the Terrapins. During his six-year career with the Trojans, Brown has collected 55 total tackles and two interceptions.

This season, Brown has been at his best with 23 total tackles and two interceptions. The Sacramento, California, native looks to finish strong in his final game at the Coliseum on Saturday.

Christian Pierce

Nov 14, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Grant Wilson (2) is pressured by Southern California Trojans safety Christian Pierce (6) during the second quarter against the Southern California Trojans at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another key defender for the Trojans, USC safety Christian Pierce also looks to shine in what could likely be his final game at the Coliseum on Saturday. Much like his teammate, Brown, Pierce has put together a quality season for the Trojans' defense this year.

Fresh off a 2025 season in which he totaled 64 total tackles, one sack, and an interception for the Trojans, Pierce has followed it up with another impressive year. Through 10 games this season, Pierce has totaled 51 total tackles, two forced fumbles, and one interception.

The Trojans enter their Senior Day matchup against the Terrapins as a 17.5-point favorite, per DraftKings Sportsbook betting odds. The over/under line is currently 56.5 points. The kickoff from the Coliseum for Saturday’s matchup between the Trojans and Terrapins is scheduled for 3:15 p.m. PT, with the game broadcast on FOX.

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