USC Fans Will Love College Football Playoff Prediction Before Big Ten Play
With the start of the college football season officially underway, few teams, including No. 14 USC, are beginning to show they have what it takes to make a bid for the College Football Playoff. And as usual, experts are chiming in their favorites for everything from Heisman favorites to early CFP brackets.
On Labor Day, On3’s Andy Staples released his week 1 CFP predictions.
Andy Staples picks USC for College Football Playoff Berth
In a big surprise, No. 11 LSU made the top seed from Staples, followed by No. 1 Ohio State, No. 7 Miami, and No. 5 Texas for the top four seeds in that order.
The next eight teams were seeded as follows: No. 6 Indiana, No. 3 Georgia, No. 4 Notre Dame, No. 10 Oklahoma, No. 12 Texas Tech, USC, Virginia, and Boise State.
The AP Poll may take some time to reflect Staples' picks, but USC fans will likely be glad to know that the Trojans are projected to make the field over the No. 2 Oregon Ducks. The first four teams out included Oregon, No. 9 Ole Miss, No. 24 Louisville, No. 13 Alabama.
Now, most people can agree that Staples might be jumping way ahead of himself in his predictions.
LSU did have a great dominating performance against Clemson, and Lane Kiffin once again showed his brilliance as a coach, but LSU still has lots to prove. All eyes are on their Sept. 19 matchup against Ole Miss. They also still have Texas A&M, Texas, and Alabama in their schedule.
Oregon being one of the four teams to miss the cut seems a bit exaggerated. The Ducks struggled against a hard-fighting Boise State side, but found a way to beat the Broncos. Still, Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks have a powerful team.
Don’t be surprised to see Boise State make a playoff run, however, the Broncos showed they have a good team and can be a heavy group of five favorite.
But perhaps most surprising of all, Staples listed USC to make their first CFP appearance in school history.
The Promise This Year’s USC Trojan Team Shows
Before the season began, just about everyone knew that this could be the deciding year for coach Lincoln Riley’s job. So far, he’s demonstrated this year’s core is special for many reasons.
The Trojans are off to a hot 2-0 start and, while many can argue that the two teams they’ve faced – San José State and Fresno State – are not tough opponents, the Trojans have shown promise.
USC is coming off an impressive shutout over the Bulldogs. Their defense has been stellar under new defensive coordinator Gary Patterson, allowing just three points with their first team defense. Nickel back Kennedy Urlacher, safety Prophet Brown and defensive linemen Jide Abasiri as well as Luke Wafle are among the top players making their mark early on.
Offensively, quarterback Jayden Maiava has been on fire throwing the ball. He’s already thrown for 635 yards and five touchdowns, while having just six incompletions. Maiava was recently named the Big Ten’s Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against Fresno State.
The Trojans have Louisiana next at home before embarking on their first road game against Rutgers to open Big Ten play. The hope is USC can utilize the two games to prepare for their big matchup against Oregon on Sept. 26.
With the Ducks’ sluggish performance in week 1, the optimism is high that the Trojans can pull a huge upset in front of their home crowd.
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Cristian Vasquez is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and a Los Angeles native. After graduating from Long Beach State in 2022, he joined the Southern California News Group covering high school sports for the Long Beach Press Telegram. Most recently, he graduated from USC Annenberg with a master's degree in Specialized Journalism where he had the privilege of covering USC athletics for Annenberg Media. His work has also been featured in several news outlets including the OC Register, Santa Monica Daily Press, Whittier Daily News, among others. In his spare time, Cristian enjoys going out on hikes, hanging out with friends, or trying out new coffee shops in the city.Follow cristianjv_