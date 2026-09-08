USC Fans Will Love College Football Playoff Prediction Before Big Ten Play

With the start of the college football season officially underway, few teams, including No. 14 USC, are beginning to show they have what it takes to make a bid for the College Football Playoff. And as usual, experts are chiming in their favorites for everything from Heisman favorites to early CFP brackets.

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Corey Simms (10) carries teh ball against Fresno State Bulldogs defensive back RJ Regan (20) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Labor Day, On3’s Andy Staples released his week 1 CFP predictions.

Andy Staples picks USC for College Football Playoff Berth

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans players hold Juice Boxes on the sidelines in the first half against the Fresno State Bulldogs at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a big surprise, No. 11 LSU made the top seed from Staples, followed by No. 1 Ohio State, No. 7 Miami, and No. 5 Texas for the top four seeds in that order.

The next eight teams were seeded as follows: No. 6 Indiana, No. 3 Georgia, No. 4 Notre Dame, No. 10 Oklahoma, No. 12 Texas Tech, USC, Virginia, and Boise State.

The AP Poll may take some time to reflect Staples' picks, but USC fans will likely be glad to know that the Trojans are projected to make the field over the No. 2 Oregon Ducks. The first four teams out included Oregon, No. 9 Ole Miss, No. 24 Louisville, No. 13 Alabama.

Now, most people can agree that Staples might be jumping way ahead of himself in his predictions.

LSU did have a great dominating performance against Clemson, and Lane Kiffin once again showed his brilliance as a coach, but LSU still has lots to prove. All eyes are on their Sept. 19 matchup against Ole Miss. They also still have Texas A&M, Texas, and Alabama in their schedule.

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Dierre Hill Jr. (6) is tackled by Boise State Broncos linebacker Logan Brantley (17) during the second half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon being one of the four teams to miss the cut seems a bit exaggerated. The Ducks struggled against a hard-fighting Boise State side, but found a way to beat the Broncos. Still, Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks have a powerful team.

Don’t be surprised to see Boise State make a playoff run, however, the Broncos showed they have a good team and can be a heavy group of five favorite.

But perhaps most surprising of all, Staples listed USC to make their first CFP appearance in school history.

The Promise This Year’s USC Trojan Team Shows

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) celebrates after a touchdown against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before the season began, just about everyone knew that this could be the deciding year for coach Lincoln Riley’s job. So far, he’s demonstrated this year’s core is special for many reasons.

The Trojans are off to a hot 2-0 start and, while many can argue that the two teams they’ve faced – San José State and Fresno State – are not tough opponents, the Trojans have shown promise.

USC is coming off an impressive shutout over the Bulldogs. Their defense has been stellar under new defensive coordinator Gary Patterson, allowing just three points with their first team defense. Nickel back Kennedy Urlacher, safety Prophet Brown and defensive linemen Jide Abasiri as well as Luke Wafle are among the top players making their mark early on.

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive tackle Jide Abasiri (97) celebrates after an incomplete pass by Fresno State Bulldogs quarterback Jayden Mandal (7) in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offensively, quarterback Jayden Maiava has been on fire throwing the ball. He’s already thrown for 635 yards and five touchdowns, while having just six incompletions. Maiava was recently named the Big Ten’s Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against Fresno State.

The Trojans have Louisiana next at home before embarking on their first road game against Rutgers to open Big Ten play. The hope is USC can utilize the two games to prepare for their big matchup against Oregon on Sept. 26.

With the Ducks’ sluggish performance in week 1, the optimism is high that the Trojans can pull a huge upset in front of their home crowd.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, and X for the latest news.