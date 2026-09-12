How USC's Luke Wafle Is Building Close Relationships With Teammates

Trojans defensive lineman Luke Wafle is one of the highest rated recruits to ever step foot on campus at USC, a storied program with no shortage of highly touted athletes to roll through across multiple generations.

The No. 1 overall recruit in the 2026 class was coveted across the country but chose to head out west. It marked a significant shift in the Trojans recruiting efforts under a revamped personnel staff as the New Jersey native headlined the No. 1 class.

Commitment to Excellence On and Off the Field

USC Trojans freshman defensive end Luke Wafle | USC Trojans freshman defensive end Luke Wafle

Wafle had a ton of notoriety when he arrived in January but never walked around like he was owed anything, he wanted to earn it. Wafle has a workmanlike attitude and relentless determination to be great that immediately stood out to those around him.

“No matter what business you’re in, no matter what profession you’re in, you always start with mindset and that young man’s mindset and mentality and his makeup is up there,” said defensive ends coach Shaun Nua in February.

“He’s tough, intelligent and just willing to work. The thing that you see out there, he’s always putting himself on the line with all the conditioning stuff. He’ll give you everything he got.”

The talented freshman a serious player when it comes to his day-to-day responsibilities. He approaches everything like a pro. Wafle's clean diet caught the attention of his teammates back in the spring.

“The way he eats at breakfast. It's like ‘Dang, he younger than me, doing better than me,'" said defensive end in Zuriah Fisher in April. “Luke is professional man, he's a dog.“

It speaks the 6-foot-6, 260-pound Wafle’s commitment to his craft and focus on a bigger goal beyond college.

“I take my dream very seriously and try to do everything possible on and off the field to make my dream come true,” Wafle said.

Beloved Member of USC Football Team

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the San Jose State Spartans in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wafle pushed and challenged the veterans every day in spring practice because he knew it would only make him and the rest of his team better.

“Iron sharpens iron. We had some great competition here in the O-line room,” Wafle said.

It became clear early Wafle didn’t move or look like an ordinary freshman. Between his practice habits and daily routine off the field, it’s no surprise that Wafle was a day one starter and has instantly improved the Trojans defensive front.

The talent that warranted a five-star ranking has flourished inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum through two games and caught the attention of college football.

Ahead of USC’s week 2 matchup against Louisiana on Sept. 12, a talented group of freshmen spoke to the media for the first time. Receiver Trent Mosley already had great relationships with several freshmen upon his arrival because of their close proximity in the Greater Los Angeles area.

But one out-of-state freshman Mosley has connected with is Wafle, and it started on a ping-pong table.

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) carries the ball against the San Jose State Spartans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“He's real cool. On the ping pong table, that's where I really got to know him,” Mosley said. “He's a guy who I've grown close with just by his personal character and what he does on the field. He's just a cool guy to be around.”

It followed a pattern of how veteran players have spoken about Wafle's character off the field. The relationships Wafle has built inside the locker room are special. During the teams Media Day in early August, the players wanted to talk about Wafle the person.

“He's a great person off the field too. No ego, no character issues, nothing like that. He's just a great guy,” said linebacker Desman Stephens.

The freshman pass rusher has played just two games in the Cardinal and Gold but has emerged as a player who can be a central figure of Gary Patterson’s defense right now. Through it all, he's been able to lean on a number of players in his room that have a ton of college experience.

“Seeing him come in as a freshman, he's super open-minded,” said senior defensive end Braylan Shelby. “Loves to learn from us, the older guys. He has a bunch of people he looks up to. Super heavy work ethic. I love the kid. He's become one of my best friends.”

Wafle has a serious approach to the way he handles his business, but the veterans have described the freshman as a funny guy behind the scenes. They have gravitated towards Wafle's personality, which has created chemistry and trust on the field.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.