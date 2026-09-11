Why USC Trojans' Jide Abasiri’s Confidence Is Peaking at the Right Time

A big part of the No. 14 USC Trojans' defensive struggles over the past few seasons has been because of inconsistent play at the line of scrimmage.

The Trojans have been in dire need of a dominant defensive lineman who can wreak havoc on a consistent basis and change games. Well, they may finally have one in junior Jide Abasiri.

Major Leap in Year Three

Jul 28, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; USC student-athlete Jide Abasiri speaks during Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Definitely don’t want to overreact because it is San José State and Fresno State offensive lines, but one thing is clear: Abasiri continues to be an ascending player for USC on and off the field.

Abasiri was a late addition to the 2024 class and became a key rotational player as a true freshman, appearing in 10 games. Last season, he appeared in all 13 games, including nine starts and finished third on the team in sacks from the interior.

The Minnesota native has epitomized what is expected of a player in their third season in the program. Each year has been a steady progression. Abasiri has taken on a leadership role in 2026. He was one of three player representatives for the Trojans at Big Ten Media Days in Chicago in July and was also named one of five team captains.

Abasiri is an easy player for his teammates to follow. In addition to his bright personality, he has a tremendous work ethic and fills any role on the defensive front that is necessary. His versatility has been incredibly valuable in Gary Patterson’s defense, especially as defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart and defensive end Braylan Shelby work their way back from injury.

“His IQ has gotten to the point where he can play a lot of different positions, a lot of different techniques, and be pretty confident. That's a dangerous combination,” said USC coach Lincoln Riley.

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive tackle Jide Abasiri (97) celebrates after an incomplete pass by Fresno State Bulldogs quarterback Jayden Mandal (7) in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Abasiri has widely been regarded as one of the strongest, if not the strongest, players on the team for the past couple of seasons. It’s very rare to see a player of his size with such a defined physique. Riley compared him to a Greek God.

However, Abasiri doesn’t just look the part coming off the bus. It has translated to the field. He registered 2.5 tackles for loss against San José State, and his performance against Fresno State doesn’t fully reflect in the stat sheet. A good part of his impact might not show up all season. Abasiri finished with one sack and one tackle for loss in Week 1 but was an absolute force on the defensive front.

On both safeties, a rarity in any football game, Abasiri forced Bulldogs Jayden Mandal to retreat in the pocket and into nickels Kennedy Urlacher and Alex Graham. He's proven to be unblockable early in the season, even when teams have tried to double-team him. His presence has drastically affected how offenses can attack the Trojans' defense.

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive tackle Jide Abasiri (97) celebrates after a sack as center judge referee Amanda Sauer watches against the Missouri State Bears in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“A great interior defensive lineman is tough on offenses because everything you do is going to be affected,” Riley said. “That’s the impact really good ones have, and what Jide is doing for us right now.”

Riley has not been shy since Big Ten Media Days when it comes to praising the Trojans' defensive lineman. And while Abasiri has earned the lofty admiration of his coach, he is nowhere close to satisfied with what he wants to accomplish in the future.

“I'm never trying to be complacent," Abasiri said. "The biggest thing for me is when I find success, I get even more afraid of failure because I don't really want to disappoint myself because I know how far I can keep going with this.”

Leading a Revamped Defensive Line

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive coordinator Gary Patterson (center) and defensive tackles coach Skyler Jones (right) talk with defensive tackle Alex Vansumeren (91) against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC has made recruiting the defensive line a priority over the past couple of years, and those efforts have paid off. For the first time since joining the Big Ten, it's a unit with Sunday bodies. They have the depth and experience to compete in a conference that starts at the line of scrimmage.

Defensive end Kameryn Crawford is another player who has shown signs of making significant strides in year three. Transfer defensive lineman Alex VanSumeren and defensive end Zuriah Fisher have added leadership and experience upfront. Luke Wafle doesn't look like an ordinary freshman, and the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2026 class certainly doesn't play like one either, coming off the edge.

Floyd Boucard was a key rotational player in the interior as a true freshman in 2025 and returns with a full year of experience under his belt. Freshman defensive tackle Tomuhini Topui and redshirt freshman defensive end Jadyn Ramos have emerged as key rotational pieces.

It’s a defensive front that can go three-deep and will see a significant boost with the return of Stewart, a Freshman All-American last season, and Shelby, a veteran defensive end with a ton of college experience.

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