Three USC Trojans Prospects Who Will Be Future First-Round Picks in the NFL Draft

Former USC star wide receiver Makai Lemon was the only Trojans player selected in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, as the Philadelphia Eagles traded up to take him at No. 20 overall.

After former quarterback Caleb Williams went No. 1 overall in the 2024 draft, the Trojans didn’t have a first-round pick in 2025, and the selection of Lemon this year by the Eagles reignited that streak for USC.

Apr 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Southern California Trojans receiver Makai Lemon poses on the red carpet before the 2026 NFL Draft at Point State Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Entering the 2026 season, USC has several talented players on its roster who could become future first-round picks. While it's hard to project how future drafts will play out, here’s a breakdown of three Trojan players who could be future first-round picks.

Tanook Hines

USC freshman wide receiver Tanook Hines enters his sophomore season with a chance to be the Trojans' receiving leader. In his freshman season with USC, Hines recorded 34 receptions for 561 yards and two touchdowns.

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) runs the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Last season, Hines had two breakout performances against the Oregon Ducks and the TCU Horned Frogs, recording 100-plus yards in both games. Much like Lemon did during his three seasons with the Trojans, Hines has the potential to develop into a top wide receiver prospect.

USC has seen many of its former wide receiver stars go on to have success in the NFL recently, and that trend is likely to continue under Trojans coach Lincoln Riley. In his four seasons as coach of the Trojans, Riley has done a spectacular job at developing players for the NFL, especially at the wide receiver position.

Keenyi Pepe

(#44) Keenyi Pepe, OL, 6'7, 330 pounds, for the white team, Class of 2026, during IMG's Academy Pro Day held at IMG's football field in Bradenton, FL on Thursday, Feb, 27, 2025. | Thomas Bender/ Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The top-rated player in the Trojans No. 1-ranked 2026 recruiting class, five-star offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe, looks to become the next star on USC’s offensive line. The 6-foot-7, 320-pound offensive tackle from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, is ranked as the No. 5 overall player nationally in the 2026 recruiting class, per 247Sports

Pepe is also ranked as the No. 1 offensive tackle in the 2026 recruiting class. Along with being a top recruit, Pepe has the potential not only to be a crucial piece to the Trojans' offensive line but also to become a first-round pick. Alijah Verah-Tucker, who was selected with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, was the last USC offensive lineman taken in the first round.

As an incoming freshman, Pepe won't be eligible until the 2029 NFL Draft at the earliest.

Kayden Dixon-Wyatt

Aug 31, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes recruits Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Chris Henry Jr. walk onto the field prior to the NCAA football game against the Akron Zips at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 52-6. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

USC has several talented wide receivers in its 2026 recruiting class. One of those wide receivers is Kayden Dixon-Wyatt from nearby Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California. Dixon-Wyatt is ranked as the No. 54 overall player nationally and the No. 6 wide receiver, per 247Sports.

Dixon-Wyatt was originally committed to play for the Ohio State Buckeyes, but flipped his commitment to USC on Dec. 3, 2025. As a four-star recruit, Dixon-Wyatt looks to follow in the footsteps of Makai Lemon and become a first-round pick.

During his time at Mater Dei High School, Dixon-Wyatt was the team's top wide receiver and has proven to be an elite route runner and a versatile player, giving him the potential to make an immediate impact for USC.

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