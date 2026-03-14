USC's Makai Lemon Schedules Visit With This Intriguing NFL Team

USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon participated at USC’s 2026 Pro Day this week. Lemon is considered to be one of the top prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft class and took part in drills in front of numerous NFL scouts at Loker Stadium, the Trojans’ outdoor track and field facility.

Since this workout, Lemon has scheduled a 30 visit with the New York Giants according to NFL Analyst Ryan Fowler.

Makai Lemon to Visit With New York Giants

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; New York Giants coach John Harbaugh speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

A “30 visit” is an official pre-draft meeting that NFL teams have with a draft prospect. Each team has up to 30 meetings total with these prospects so they have to use them wisely. The Giants decided to use one of their 30 to get to know Lemon a little bit more.

Source: USC WR Makai Lemon has a 30 visit scheduled with the New York Giants. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 13, 2026

The Giants currently have the No. 5 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Their second round pick is the No. 37 overall pick. It’s unlikely Lemon falls to their next pick they own in the fourth round.

According to NFL Mock Draft Database, Lemon is ranked as the No. 12 overall prospect in this draft class and is a projected first round selected. He is the third highest ranked receiver, only behind Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate and Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson.

If Lemon were to be selected by the Giants, he would join a receiver room headlined by wide receiver Malik Nabers. Nabers is one of the best young wideouts in the league, but is coming off a torn ACL suffered during the 2025 season. He is just 22-years-old.

Sep 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Giants offense is led by young players all over the place with 22-year-old quarterback Jaxson Dart and 24-year-old running back Cam Skattebo. An issue that the Giants faced last season with Nabers, Dart, and Skattebo were injuries.

In addition to Nabers missing most of the season with the torn ACL, Skattebo missed the second half of the season with a ankle/leg injury. Then there is Dart, who was in and out of the injury tent with concussions and concussion checks.

Makai Lemon's Impressive USC Career

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) scores a touchdown against Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Josh Fussell (13) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Makai Lemon spent all three of his seasons in college playing for USC from 2023-2025. For his career, Lemon had 137 receptions for 2,008 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Lemon had his breakout season in 2025. He hauled in 79 receptions for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns en route to winning the 2025 Biletnikoff Award for being the best wide receiver in the country. Through the regular season, Lemon finished top 10 in the country in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns.

The 5-11 Lemon isn’t reliant on his size or even his speed, but his elite route running and ability to find the ball. ESPN NFL Insider Field Yates reacted to Lemon’s pro day, where he was clocked at running a 4.48-4.53 second 40-yard-dash.

“Speed isn’t the way he wins,” Yates said in an X post. “His route running, run after catch skills, contact balance and catch radius are all areas that he thrives.”

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