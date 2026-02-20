USC Receiver Makai Lemon Earns Surprising NFL Draft Ranking

The NFL Draft Combine is set to begin on Feb. 23, and there are many exciting names to watch in this year’s class including USC Trojans star wide receiver Makai Lemon. Fresh off a phenomenal season for the Trojans that included being named the Biletnikoff Award winner and a unanimous All-American, Lemon enters the draft as one of the top wide receiver prospects.

This past season for the Trojans, which finished with a 9-4 overall record, Lemon was one of the nation’s leading receivers, collecting 79 receptions for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) runs for a touchdown against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

CBS Sports' Mike Renner recently ranked his top five offensive prospects at each position entering the 2026 NFL combine. Where does Lemon rank among the wide receivers entering the combine that is set to take place from Feb. 23 to Mar. 2 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana?

Makai Lemon's NFL Draft Prospect Rank

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) celebrates after catching a 32-yard touchdown pass against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Lemon received a ranking that will surprise USC fans, as he is ranked the No. 4 wide receiver prospect entering the combine. Two Big Ten wide receivers are ranked ahead of Lemon, including Ohio State star Carnell Tate (No. 2) and Indiana’s Omar Cooper Jr. (No. 3).

Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson is ranked as the No. 1 prospect at the position after recording 61 receptions for 711 yards and eight touchdowns last season with the Sun Devils. Tate and Cooper Jr. also had phenomenal reasons for their respective teams recording over 850 yards receiving and nine touchdowns.

Cooper Jr. was a critical piece to Indiana’s national championship team, as he led the Hoosiers in receiving, recording 69 receptions for 937 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Why Lemon Has Strong Case To Be Top Wide Receiver Drafted

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) runs with the ball during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Despite being ranked at No. 4, Lemon has a strong case to be the first wide receiver taken in the draft. According to CBS Sports’ Tom Fornelli’s latest NFL mock draft, Lemon is projected to be the first wide receiver selected in the 2026 NFL Draft, as the Cleveland Browns take him at No. 6 overall, pairing Lemon with rising star quarterback Shedur Sanders.

Lemon’s talent and agility at the wide receiver position, especially with his ability to earn yards after the catch, are one of the reasons why he has the potential to be a star in the NFL. Outside of the Browns, there are several teams where Lemon’s talents would fit well. Other NFL teams include the New Orleans Saints, Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Los Angeles Rams.

Wherever Lemon lands, he has the opportunity to make an immediate impact on an NFL roster and help their offense take the next step. Lemon also looks to have the same success as former USC wide receivers have had in the NFL, including Amon-Ra St. Brown (Detroit Lions), Drake London (Atlanta Falcons), Jordan Addison (Minnesota Vikings), and JuJu Smith-Schuster (Kansas City Chiefs).

