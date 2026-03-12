NFL Analysts React To Makai Lemon's 40-Yard Dash Time

USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon participated at USC’s 2026 Pro Day. One of the drills Lemon took part in was the 40-yard dash.

Reaction To Makai Lemon's 40-Yard-Dash Time at USC Trojans' Pro Day

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California wideout Makai Lemon (WO29) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Lemon ran a 40-yard dash in the 4.48 to 5.53 second range at USC Pro Day per NFL Draft Analyst Dane Brugler from The Athletic. Brugler added in his post on X that this was according to multiple NFL scouts in attendance at Loker Stadium, USC's outdoor track and field facility.

For a wide receiver with the stature of Lemon, this is a good time but would not have ranked in the top 23 of wide receiver times from the 2026 NFL Combine. Speed isn’t the reason why Lemon is thought of highly on NFL Draft board as said by ESPN NFL Insider Field Yates.

“Speed isn’t the way he wins,” Yates said about Lemon on his X account. “His route running, run after catch skills, contact balance, and catch radius are all areas that he thrives.”

A potential comparison for Lemon in the NFL is Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. St. Brown is also a former Trojans wideout and is of similar stature to Lemon.

Dec 21, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) runs the ball during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

At the 2026 NFL Combine, Lemon measured in at 5-11, 192 pounds. St. Brown is listed at 6-0, 202 pounds. At his USC Pro day back in 2021, St. Brown ran a 4.61 second 40-yard-dash as Senior NFL contributor Marcus Mosher of Fansided noted and posted to his X account.

St. Brown is a great comparison for Lemon to have as St. Brown has established himself as one of the elite receviers in the NFL.

Lemon's NFL Next Gen Stats prospect grade from his combine performance was 6.70, which would slate him as a year one starter in the league. His production score at the combine of 91 ranked No. 1 of all participating wideouts.

Overall, his total combine score ranked him as the No. 3 wide receiver in his class behind only Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate and Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson.

According to NFL Mock Draft Database, Lemon is a projected first round selection in the 2026 NFL Draft with an overall player ranking of 12.

2025 Biletnikoff Winner

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) runs the ball against Northwestern Wildcats cornerback Fred Davis II (2) during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Despite being undersized and not the fastest player at his position, Makai Lemon had an incredible 2025 season for the Trojans. Lemon won the 2025 Biletnikoff Award for being the best wide receiver in the country while also being name a Unanimous All-American, and First-team All-Big Ten.

Lemon hauled in 79 receptions for 1,156 receiving yards, and 11 receiving touchdowns. He was top 10 in the country in all three of these receiving categories. Lemon also had two rushing touchdowns on top of this.

For his three year collegiate career that was all with USC from 2023-2025, Lemon had 137 receptions for 2,008 yards and 16 total touchdowns. He will now take his talents to the NFL.

