NFL Analysts React To Makai Lemon's 40-Yard Dash Time
In this story:
USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon participated at USC’s 2026 Pro Day. One of the drills Lemon took part in was the 40-yard dash.
Reaction To Makai Lemon's 40-Yard-Dash Time at USC Trojans' Pro Day
Lemon ran a 40-yard dash in the 4.48 to 5.53 second range at USC Pro Day per NFL Draft Analyst Dane Brugler from The Athletic. Brugler added in his post on X that this was according to multiple NFL scouts in attendance at Loker Stadium, USC's outdoor track and field facility.
For a wide receiver with the stature of Lemon, this is a good time but would not have ranked in the top 23 of wide receiver times from the 2026 NFL Combine. Speed isn’t the reason why Lemon is thought of highly on NFL Draft board as said by ESPN NFL Insider Field Yates.
“Speed isn’t the way he wins,” Yates said about Lemon on his X account. “His route running, run after catch skills, contact balance, and catch radius are all areas that he thrives.”
A potential comparison for Lemon in the NFL is Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. St. Brown is also a former Trojans wideout and is of similar stature to Lemon.
At the 2026 NFL Combine, Lemon measured in at 5-11, 192 pounds. St. Brown is listed at 6-0, 202 pounds. At his USC Pro day back in 2021, St. Brown ran a 4.61 second 40-yard-dash as Senior NFL contributor Marcus Mosher of Fansided noted and posted to his X account.
St. Brown is a great comparison for Lemon to have as St. Brown has established himself as one of the elite receviers in the NFL.
Lemon's NFL Next Gen Stats prospect grade from his combine performance was 6.70, which would slate him as a year one starter in the league. His production score at the combine of 91 ranked No. 1 of all participating wideouts.
Overall, his total combine score ranked him as the No. 3 wide receiver in his class behind only Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate and Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson.
According to NFL Mock Draft Database, Lemon is a projected first round selection in the 2026 NFL Draft with an overall player ranking of 12.
2025 Biletnikoff Winner
Despite being undersized and not the fastest player at his position, Makai Lemon had an incredible 2025 season for the Trojans. Lemon won the 2025 Biletnikoff Award for being the best wide receiver in the country while also being name a Unanimous All-American, and First-team All-Big Ten.
Lemon hauled in 79 receptions for 1,156 receiving yards, and 11 receiving touchdowns. He was top 10 in the country in all three of these receiving categories. Lemon also had two rushing touchdowns on top of this.
For his three year collegiate career that was all with USC from 2023-2025, Lemon had 137 receptions for 2,008 yards and 16 total touchdowns. He will now take his talents to the NFL.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1