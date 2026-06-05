Three USC Trojans Make the Ballot for College Football Hall of Fame

On June 1, the National Football Foundation (NFF) announced the names that are under consideration for the 2027 NFF College Football Hall of Fame. The ballot is broken up into two subdivisions – NCAA Football Bowl and NCAA divisional/NAIA ranks. Within the NCAA Football Bowl ballot, there are 80 players and nine coaches. USC will have three player representatives.

"For more than seven decades, the NFF College Football Hall of Fame has preserved the legacy of the game's greatest players and coaches, ensuring their stories continue to inspire future generations," NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell said. "Being named to this ballot places these remarkable individuals among an exceptionally elite group whose achievements helped shape college football history. We are proud to celebrate their accomplishments and look forward to the selection of the next Hall of Fame class."

Jul 21, 2015; Dallas, TX, USA; National College Football Foundation president Steve Hatchell speaks to the media during the Big 12 Media Days at Omni Dallas. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

In order for these former Trojans to make the ballot, they must have played their last collegiate season within the last 50 years, earned All-American honors, have academic honors and a college degree, while being evaluated as a citizen and community member in their post-football life.

Jeff Bregel: Offensive Lineman, 1983-1986

Jeff Bregel, a Redondo Beach, California native, donned the cardinal and gold from 1983-1986. He was a two-time All-American and All-Conference first teamer (1985-1986), a team captain (1986), and won the 1985 Pac-10 Morris Trophy for being “the most outstanding offensive lineman” in the conference. After his time in Southern Cal, Bregel was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the 1987 NFL Draft and played for them from 1987-1989.

Bregel is one of nine NFF National Scholar-Athletes on the 2027 Ballot. He was originally named a NFF Scholar-Athlete in 1986 where he also received the NCAA Post-Graduate Scholarship and was selected to the Academic All-American first team.

Mark Carrier: Safety, 1987-1989

Oct 10, 1993; Philadelphia, PA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Chicago Bears defensive back Mark Carrier (20) prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Veterans Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Manny Rubio-Imagn Images | Manny Rubio-Imagn Images

Mark Carrier was another home-grown star for the Trojans, hailing out of Long Beach, Calif. He recorded 336 total tackles, 13 interceptions (sixth all-time on USC interception leaders), 27 pass breakups and four fumble recoveries during his career. He became the first Trojan to win the Thorpe Award (1989) and was a two-time All-American and All-Conference first teamer (1988-1989). In the 1990 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears drafted him in the first round (sixth overall).

After an 11-year pro career, Carrier stepped into the broadcast booth as a sports radio commentator and coached at the pro and collegiate levels at Arizona State, Baltimore Ravens and New York Jets. In 2007 he was inducted into the USC Athletics Hall of Fame.

Bruce Matthews: Offensive Lineman, 1980-1982

Tennessee Titans guard Bruce Matthews (74) receives the game ball after the first play of the game against the Baltimore Ravens in commemorating his 260th game, a new NFL record for an offensive lineman. But the visiting Titans lost the game 41-14 Dec. 5, 1999. Tennessee Titans At Baltimore Ravens Football | George Walker IV / The Tennessean, Nashville Tennessean via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Bruce Matthews was a two-time All-Conference first teamer (1981-1982) and one time All-American (1982) during his time at Southern Cal. The Arcadia, Calif., native became a captain for the Trojans in the 1982 season and won the Pac-10 Morris Trophy the same year, becoming the second Trojan to win the award. In the 1983 NFL Draft, the Tennessee Oilers/Tennessee Titans drafted him in the first round, ninth overall.

His 19-year career in the NFL included an appearance in Super Bowl XXXIV, 14 Pro Bowls and an induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2007. After retiring, Matthews became an assistant coach with the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans. In 2005, he was inducted into the USC Athletics Hall of Fame.

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