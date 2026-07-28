USC Fans Will Love What Lincoln Riley Said About Gary Patterson

During his appearance at Big Ten Media Days on Tuesday, July 28, USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley did not hold back about the impact that USC's new defensive coordinator Gary Patterson has had on the Trojans program in just one offseason.

Riley spoke on a number of topics, including his thoughts on the rivalry with Notre Dame and how his current USC team compares to previous ones as contenders for the College Football Playoff. However, Riley's comments about Patterson revealed how the defensive culture in the Trojans program is taking the next necessary step.

Oct 23, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson reacts during the first half against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Amon G. Carter Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports

Lincoln Riley on Facing Gary Patterson's Defense in Practice

Patterson brings over 20 years of experience as a former head coach of the TCU Horned Frogs, and it apparently shows up in practice against Riley and the offense.

"Yeah, it's tougher to move the ball in practice," Riley said with a laugh. "Coach Patterson is one of one. I've told people I've had a chance throughout my career, calling plays for a little while now, to call plays against a lot of the people that you would say these are the greatest minds of this last era of college football, greatest defensive minds. I've never coached against somebody that I thought was more unique and tougher to go against than Gary."

"Him doing it with different skill sets, a lot of time the OU versus TCU years that we competed against one another, we had a lot better players than he had top to bottom," Riley continued. "They had good players, I don't want to disrespect anybody there, but the talent level was different. He just consistently year after year adapts and coaches and develops in such a unique way. They don't put College Football Hall of Famer behind your name for nothing."

Oct 20, 2018; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley (left) and TCU Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson speak before the game at Amon G. Carter Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As mentioned by Riley, the Trojans coach has some history facing Patterson when the two were coaching in the Big 12. Perhaps the ultimate sign of respect from Riley was to hire Patterson after all of those years of competing against each other.

Gary Patterson's Impact on Lincoln Riley

Respect aside, Riley and the Trojans are focused on winning games and reaching the first CFP in program history. The USC coach spoke about Patterson's impact on the Trojans' defense as well as some of the motivation that the former Horned Frogs coach brings to the table in Southern California:

"I think we're certainly feeling his impact defensively. I'm certainly feeling his impact of just having a fellow head coach in the building, right, somebody else that has sat in this chair and make some of these decisions. You can't replace that type of expertise and experience that he brings to the table," said Riley.

Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC head coach Lincoln Riley speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"He's incredibly motivated," Riley continued. "He wouldn't have done this without it. I think he senses the opportunity, even for a guy that's accomplished just about everything you can in this game, there's a few other things left out there. He knows he can do that here. It's been awesome working with him. I can't wait to get into the season with him and go. But he and our entire staff I think bring a lot of advantages to our program."

Riley, Patterson, and the rest of the Trojans will look to compete for a Big Ten title and a potential spot in the CFP in the fall, and it all starts against San Jose State on Aug. 29.

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