Media Buzz Predicts Ja'Kobi Lane's Ranking Among NFL Draft Wide Receivers

After a solid 2025 campaign, USC Trojans wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane is ready for the 2026 NFL Draft. Throughout the process, Lane has become a topic of conversation to fit in a variety of NFL schemes, so it will be interesting to see where he officially lands later this month.

Here is where Lane ranks in the class, as well as a potential range of where he could be drafted.

Wide Receiver Ja’Kobi Lane's 2026 NFL Draft Projections

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) completes a reception against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

In the latter part of this process, as NFL scouts do their final position rankings, it has become very evident how deep this receiver class truly is. Lane has been ranked in several different spots in this group, which has led to rangy projections in April’s draft.

Justin Melo of NFL Draft On SI has ranked Lane as the 13th receiver in this class, highlighting his speed, size, and ball skills at the catch point against defensive backs. In the class ranking, Melo has listed Lane as the 89th overall prospect, which gives Lane a great opportunity to be selected in one of the top three rounds.

In an ESPN Mock Draft done by draft experts Mel Kiper Jr., Field Yates, Jordan Reid, and Matt Miller. Lane was selected 91st overall by the Buffalo Bills. The Bills have lacked a clear number one receiver for quarterback Josh Allen, and Lane could develop into that. Lane’s fit is highlighted by his deep threat ability to win down the field vertically with his speed and length.

Lane’s skill set is something that has the potential to fit right into an NFL offense, especially as a serious threat on the outside using his speed and athletic traits to get the job done.

Wide Receiver Jakobi Lane’s Skill Set in The NFL

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) warms up on the field before the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

In his career at USC, Lane continued to get better every single season as a great receiving option for the Trojans. In 2025, Lane totaled 49 receptions for 745 yards, four touchdowns, and an average of 15.2 yards per reception.

Lane did have to share targets with fellow USC wide receiver Makai Lemon, who looks to be one of the better receivers in this draft, but Lane was still productive with the Trojans nonetheless.

While the 2025 season was Lane’s best overall season, the 2024 season had great production as well. During that 2024 season, Lane hauled in 12 touchdowns as a scoring machine for USC.

Lane was very consistent last season, as he averaged 67.2 receiving yards per game and was able to make catches in a variety of ways. Lane did use his speed to win over the top against cornerbacks and safeties, but he was also able to use his length to his advantage.

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California wideout Ja'Kobi Lane (WO27) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With his 6-4 frame, Lane has a large catch radius, which gave USC quarterback Jayden Maiava a much easier target because he trusted Lane could go make a play. This came into effect in mainly contested catch situations, whether that be all across the field or specifically in the red zone, where the coverage tends to tighten up. Regardless of the coverage, Lane found a way to make the play.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be something to watch when it comes to how the receivers come off the board and when Lane specifically gets selected. Lane has the talent, physical traits, and production to become a solid NFL receiver.

Lane just needs to find where he will be taking his skills to prove why he is an NFL-caliber player. The team that drafts Lane is getting a great prospect, both now and for the future.