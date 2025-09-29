USC Trojans, Michigan Wolverines Slated for Prime Time Kickoff
The USC Trojans look ahead to week 7 when they return to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to face No. 20 Michigan, slated for a 4:30 p.m. PT kickoff airing on NBC.
The Trojans have played at all hours of the day this season, with a late night 8 p.m. PT kickoff against Michigan State and a 9 a.m. PT (11 a.m. local) kick at No. 22 Illinois. Now, USC gets a prime time kickoff against a ranked opponent in the Coliseum.
USC will have a weekend of rest entering their first bye week, and will look towards another ranked matchup with the Wolverines.
USC, Michigan Slated for 4:30 p.m. PT Kickoff on NBC
After two weeks away from the Coliseum, the Trojans are seeking a bounce back win after a heartbreak 34-32 loss against Illinois.
The Wolverines and Trojans matchup officially sold out the Coliseum, marking an electric environment for USC with home field advantage.
Especially with Michigan being the second of the Trojans three-game ranked matchup stretch, a sold out, high energy crowd in the Coliseum will fuel the Trojans towards a rebound win.
Against the Fighting Illini, USC produced a slower first half, finding the end zone with running back Waymond Jordan and quarterback Jayden Maiava, but the Trojans defense had difficulty containing Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer.
While the offense still powered a comeback, leading Illinois 32-31 after wide receiver Makai Lemon’s clutch touchdown, it was not enough to hold the Fighting Illini.
The Trojans now face a talented true freshman quarterback in Bryce Underwood, who’s been turning heads since week 1, and their defense that has kept all their opponents to 71 points total.
Last Time Wolverines and Trojans Met
The last time USC and Michigan met, the Trojans gave them a challenging game, but ultimately fell 27-24 when running back Kalel Mullings tipped the score in the Wolverines favor, earning USC their first ever Big Ten loss last season.
However, USC and Michigan had much different teams last season, and both play with a lot of new faces this season compared to last year.
Louisville quarterback Miller Moss led the Trojans at the start of last season, when USC’s first ever Big Ten matchup was in Ann Arbor at the Michigan Stadium – arguably one of the most difficult environments for a visiting team to play in.
USC controlled the game the entirety of the four quarters played, when Michigan’s Alex Orji only completed 7 of 12 passing and 163 passing yards. However, the Wolverine rushing attack powered their offensive attack, finishing with 290 rushing yards, compared to USC’s 96.
Moss’s 283 passing yards and wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane’s four receptions for 50 receiving yards and one touchdown helped their passing game, giving them a lopsided attack that kept the Trojans in the game.
The 27-24 loss was the beginning of coach Lincoln Riley’s shocking statistic of 1-4 in one-score losses, when the Wolverine’s 1- yard rushing touchdown sealed the game, and sent USC home with a 0-1 record on the road and in Big Ten play.
What To Expect For Trojans vs. Wolverines
It’s known that USC has one of the most explosive offenses in the nation, scoring 242 points and Maiava, still, leading the Big Ten in passing yards with 1,587 through five weeks of competition.
Underwood is known to be a threat with his legs, entering their week 7 matchup with 169 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
For a solid defensive line and rush defense, the Trojans have the tools to slow down Underwood and Michigan’s run game, but can the Trojans secondary rebound with their pass coverage?
The Trojans pass defense, tied with numerous penalties throughout USC’s defense, has cost them big leads against their recent opponents.
If USC can stay consistent on offense and score early, and the defense shuts down Underwood to any sort of offensive production on the ground, the Trojans could be looking at their third conference win back in the Coliseum.