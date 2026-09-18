Which USC Trojans Need Bigger Roles in Week 3 to Avoid Transfer Portal Questions

Another depth chart reveal puts into perspective players’ roles on No. 12 USC Trojans. With key players out and others easing their way into playing shape, second-teamers or rotational guys have a chance to make an impact in the first conference game of the season or post as a potential transfer risk if they are unable to see the field.

Floyd Boucard: Sophomore, Defensive Tackle

USC Trojans Recruiting: 2025 Defensive Lineman Floyd Boucard Commits to USC Over Oklahoma | @certified._2.0 on Instagram

This is probably the most competitive and crowded defensive line that the Trojans have had in recent memory. With young players in the wings and the addition of transfers for depth and impact, every rep and rotation matters, which puts Floyd Boucard in an interesting spot.

In 2025, Boucard joined the Trojans as a four-star recruit and top-70 player out of Florida. He went on to appear in 10 games, recording nine total tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack and two quarterback-hurries. Following an impressive freshman season, Boucard was expected to be an impact player but instead it has been a slow start in 2026.

Through three games, Boucard has only posted five total tackles, three of which came in Week 0 versus San José State, and a fumble recovery. At 6-3, 315 pounds, he has the frame and intensity that USC needs to compete in the Big Ten, but the production hasn’t been there despite plugging up running lanes effectively for the most part.

It also doesn’t help that Boucard has been on the field during the defense’s second half blunders. In Weeks 0 and 2, the defense allowed a total of 56 points and 488 yards to the opposing offenses.

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Jahkeem Stewart (4) reacts after a defensive play against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For Week 3, Boucard is slated behind defensive lineman Alex VanSumeren. Starting alongside VanSumeren in the trenches is Jide Abasiri, who has been on a tear. Defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart, who is behind Abasiri this week, is designated as "Out" on USC's official injury report despite promising updates during the week. True freshman Tomuhini "Tom Tom" Topui Jr. also made the final depth chart on the defensive line.

Depending on what kind of look defensive coordinator Gary Patterson wants to give Rutgers, Boucard could easily be subbed out in favor of Stewart or Topui. Redshirt-junior Jamaal Jarrett could also be made available along with members of USC’s 2026 recruiting class – five-star Jaimeon Winfield and four-star Bradeon Jones.

Trojans coach Lincoln Riley has admitted that a lot of different players were able to see the field these past three weeks but that may come to an end with conference play starting. If that is the case, this is Boucard’s moment to make the best of his reps – plug gaps, create pressure in the backfield.

Wide Receivers in the Absence of Trent Mosley

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Corey Simms (10) carries teh ball against Fresno State Bulldogs defensive back RJ Regan (20) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Sept. 16, Riley shared that Trent Mosley would be out against Rutgers but is expected to return on Sept. 26 when USC hosts No. 21 Oregon Ducks. NC State transfer Terrell Anderson has yet to step on the field as well, leaving plenty of opportunities in Week 3 for young wideouts.

Redshirt-sophomore Zacharyus Williams seemed forgotten at first, but he has carved big-play role in the offense so far. In Week 0 he posted three receptions for 31 yards then three receptions for 41 yards in Week 1. In Week 2, he scored his first touchdown of the season on his lone 44-yard catch. Tanook Hines, who was the heir apparent before Mosley burst onto the scene, is still easing into game action. Williams needs to seize the moment.

Sophomore Corey Simms is listed “OR” with Hines at the other starting receiver spot. Hines is still settling into the offense, recording only two receptions for 18 yards in two appearances. Simms on the other hand is slowly picking up steam – eight receptions for 106 yards and a touchdown through three games. If he gets the nod over Hines, he could potentially get a lot of looks from quarterback Jayden Maiava.

Sep 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Zacharyus Williams (0) scores on a 44-yard touchdown reception against Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns cornerback Brent Gordon Jr. (11) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Freshmen Tron Baker, who started in Week 0 and recorded four receptions for 45 yards, and Ethan “Boobie” Feaster have been regulated to a rotational guys. Baker will have to work for his snaps as he is behind Simms and Hines, but he has shown play-making potential and reliable catching in Weeks 0 and 1.

Feaster is only behind Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, who has already cemented himself in the offense. The phenom from Texas can finally have a chance to show what makes him special – route running, track speed, reliable hands and play-making ability.

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