USC Trojans Projected Injury Inactives vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

No. 12 USC is already getting ravaged by injuries as they open up Big Ten play with a cross-country trip to Rutgers on Saturday, Sept. 19.

The Trojans will be without star freshman receiver Trent Mosley for quite sometime because of knee injury he suffered in their week 2 win over Louisiana last Saturday.

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mosley suffered the injury when he reeled in a 21-yard touchdown in the third quarter. Trainers tended to Mosley on the sideline and he did not return to the game. He was all smiles after the game, signing autographs and taking pictures with fans. Mosley also spoke to the media afterwards, but things can quickly change once the adrenaline wears off.

So, the Trojans are going to have to operate without their star freshman. Receiver is arguably the deepest position on the roster. That will be tested.

Kayden Dixon-Wyatt has been a star freshman receiver in his own right. He’s started all three games and is tied for first on the team in receptions and second in receiving yards. Freshman Tron Baker, who started opposite of Dixon-Wyatt in the opener, and Corey Simms, who’s started the last two, have made their own impact early.

Zacharyus Williams has been Mosley’s backup this season. The third-year receiver has experience, having played in 18 career games. After an injury cost him two and a half months of last season, Willams is much more comfortable in the Trojans offense in his second year.

The biggest eyes are on Terrell Anderson and Tanook Hines. Anderson was a big addition in the portal. The NC State transfer has two years of Power Four experience. Hines started last season and finished third on the team in receptions and yards as a true freshman. Both were eased back from injuries on different timelines but are fully back now and need to step up. Freshman Boobie Feaster also factors in to a new receiver rotation.

Jahkeem Stewart Remains on the Injury List

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Jahkeem Stewart (4) reacts after a defensive play against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite going through pregame warmups last week and Riley stating Jahkeem Stewart was a full-time participant in practice this week, the sophomore defensive lineman remains out.

Stewart reinjured the same foot that limited him in 2025. Now the concern level is at another level with Stewart yet to make his debut and the schedule toughening up next week.

Defensive lineman Jide Abasiri has been a dominant force in the interior and is catching the attention of NFL scouts. The key is to maintain this level of play in the Big Ten. Alex VanSumeren is an impact transfer next to Abasiri. His value doesn't reflect in the stat sheet. But they need some guys behind them to elevate their play on a consistent basis to solidify the depth in the room with Stewart's status moving forward a huge question mark.

Other Injury News

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans tight end Taniela Tupou (88) carries the ball against TCU Horned Frogs safety Jamel Johnson (2) and safety Bud Clark (21) in the first half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tight end Nela Tupou will miss his second consecutive game. Transfer tight end Tucker Ashcraft made his USC debut last week and is the No. 2 tight end option behind star freshman Mark Bowman. Carson Tabaracci and Walter Matthews have also been featured in the tight end rotation.

Safeties Dee Reddick and Madden Riordan are both out Saturday. It’s a position the Trojans are very thin at behind starters Christian Pierce and Prophet Brown. Marquis Gallegos also made his season debut last week after recovering from an injury, but he has limited experience on defense.

Linebacker Jadyn Walker is questionable after exiting last week’s game. If Walker can’t go, it will be Ta’Mere Robinson and freshman Talanoa Ili as the reserve linebackers behind starters Desman Stephens and Devin Bryant.

Freshman running back Deshonne Redeaux is also questionable after missing last week’s contest. King Miller has supplanted Waymond Jordan as the starting running back. Riley Wormley and freshman Shahn Alston saw action before Jordan against Louisiana.

Jordan was still the second leading rusher but is in the doghouse a little bit after another fumble against Fresno State in week 1 and some early season struggles. To be determined how the rotation plays out against Rutgers.

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