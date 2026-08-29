National Analyst Expresses Confidence in USC Trojans' New-Look Receiver Room

USC quarterback Jayden Maiava will have a new set of receivers in 2026 with Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane off for the NFL.

In the Trojans' first depth chart released on Wednesday night, freshmen receivers Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Trent Mosley are both listed as starters.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up before the game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“When there's frequency of Dixon-Wyatt, Mosley’s name keeps coming up, I’m gonna trust,” said On3 college football analyst JD Pickell. “On one hand you say there's not as much proven, but on the other you're like, there's a lot of names here, and Lincoln Riley's got three Biletnikoff winners, I think he knows what he's looking at.”

Dixon-Wyatt, a Mater Dei (Calif.) product, and Mosley, a Santa Margarita (Calif.) product both starred in the Trinity League, a premier high school conference in Orange County that is widely regarded as the toughest in the country.

Dixon-Wyatt was the leading receiver at Mater Dei each of the past two seasons, including in 2024 when they were crowned national champions after finishing as the No. 1 high school team according to every outlet. From those in the 7v7 circuit and at Mater Dei, there was a wide belief the Trojans got the best receiver from the national powerhouse, which included Ohio State five-star freshman Chris Henry Jr.

Mosley rewrote the Trinity League and California hierarchy last season. Mosley guided Santa Margarita to an Open Division state championship, the highest division in California. They became the first school other than Mater Dei or St. John Bosco to do so in a decade. He was named the MaxPreps California Player of the Year and a first team All-American.

“There’s extra insurance that there’s not going to be the same learning curve for a kid that played at a public school as there is for a kid that balled out in Trinity League and was playing against Power Four level defensive backs every week,” Pickell said.

Wide Receiver Room Outlook

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) gestures after a reception against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC has sophomores Corey Simms and Tanook Hines listed as starters on the outside opposite of Dixon-Wyatt.

Simms played just 22 snaps offensive snaps last season, 11 of which came in the bowl game. He did however appear in 13 games on special teams, which paid dividends in his development. In year two with wide receiver coach Dennis Simmons, the 6-foot-3 St. Louis native was one of the biggest risers in the spring and fall camp.

Hines started alongside Lemon and Lane last season and finished third on the team in receptions and receivers. The Trojans receiver recently returned to practice last week after missing all of spring and the first couple of weeks of fall camp. Time will tell how much that factored into the decision.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) runs with the ball during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Freshman Boobie Feaster is listed as the backup behind Dixon-Wyatt. The 17-year-old receiver from Texas enrolled the summer and quickly got acclimated to the offense. He will factor in heavily this fall. Freshman Tron Baker, the first commit in USC’s No. 1 class, is listed behind Simms and Hines.

“We’ve seen freshmen receivers, with 7-on-7 and how much these kids are playing, it should be a smoother transition,” Pickell said.

One name that was noticeably missing is junior Terrell Anderson. The NC State transfer has been banged up in fall camp. Trojans coach Lincoln Riley did not comment this week about who will be available for the season opener against San Jose State on Saturday, Aug. 29. But Anderson’s absence could be a good indicator.

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