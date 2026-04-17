Freshman Receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt Adding Exciting Element to USC Offense

USC had five receivers committed in the 2026 class heading into this past season.

It was already a talented group of pass-catchers in their No. 1 class, but the Trojans never stopped pursuing Mater Dei (Calif.) four-star receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, who was committed to Ohio State.

Aug 31, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes recruits Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Chris Henry Jr. walk onto the field prior to the NCAA football game against the Akron Zips at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 52-6. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon also kept making a push for the No. 6 receiver and top 50 recruit according to 247Sports, and it became a three-way Big Ten recruiting battle down the stretch.

USC was successful in flipping the Dixon-Wyatt on National Signing Day in December, giving them four blue-chip recruits from the national powerhouse in Santa Ana and continued to reestablish themselves as the recruiting power in their own state again.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Dixon-Wyatt arrived on campus with a college ready build and having faced tough competition throughout his high school career. He was an integral part of a Mater Dei team that was named national champions in 2024 according to MaxPreps, ESPN, Sports Illustrated and multiple other sites.

Kayden Dixon-Wyatt's Explosive Plays in Spring Practice

USC Trojans freshman wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt | USC Trojans on SI

The buzz around Dixon-Wyatt began from the very first practice and it was easy to see why the Trojans were adamant about keeping him in Southern California.

“Made a lot of plays, especially things down the field, vertical throws and contested type catches," said USC offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Luke Huard. "Has a really good knack for the football, strong hands. Another guy that I know our quarterbacks had developed a lot of confidence in. He works hard at it. You can tell from the day that he got here football is really important to him. Obviously, coming from a program that played and competed at a very high level, I think he's transitioned really well, and excited for him to keep taking those next steps.”

His ability to step in and contribute immediately was another big reason why the Trojans were persistent in their push late last fall. Dixon-Wyatt is an explosive target and the ability to score in an instant from anywhere on the field has been a staple of a Lincoln Riley offense. The freshman receiver caught the attention of cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed in the spring.

“KDW, that’s my guy. I’m a fan of him,” Reed said.

Outlook of Outside Receiver Position

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) gestures after a reception against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ja’Kobi Lane is headed off to the NFL and Jaden Richardson has exhausted his eligibility but the Trojans have reloaded on the outside at receiver.

Sophomore Tanook Hines started opposite of Lane as a true freshman and made a tremendous leap from the start to the end of the season. Terrell Anderson was one of the biggest acquisitions via the transfer portal. The rising junior and former top 100 recruit in the 2024 cycle had a breakout season for NC State this past season. His transition out west has been seamless so far.

Corey Simms was a four-star recruit in the 2025 class. After appearing in all 13 games as a special teams contributor last season, the St. Louis native is vying to be part of the receiver rotation in his sophomore season.

Tron Baker is another freshman that generated a ton of positive buzz in the spring. And four-star Boobie Feaster, the No. 4 receiver according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, and three-star Roderick Tezeno will enroll in the summer.

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