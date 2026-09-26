USC Trojans in NFL Dealing With Pivotal Injuries

The USC Trojans have a prolific history of sending players into the NFL, and the program has a number of former stars making waves on Sundays at the next level. In fact, Altanta Falcons receiver and former USC Trojans star Drake London turned heads on Thursday night with his performance against Green Bay, catching nine passes for 194 yards

London joins a long list of USC receivers producing in the NFL, although Baltimore Ravens rookie and former USC star Ja'Kobi Lane is sidelined on the injured reserve after breaking his wrist in his NFL debut. Meanwhile, arguably the most notable former Trojan competing in the NFL, Chicago Beras quarterback Caleb Williams is dealing with a hamstring injury for which he went viral.

Sep 20, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) runs from Minnesota Vikings linebacker Dallas Turner (15) during the first half at Soldier Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Atlanta Falcons Receiver Drake London Impresses

London himself is not injured, but he benefited from the injury return of Atlanta quarterback Michael Penix. The former Trojan initially struggled to produce at the start of the season while the Falcons started quarterback Cooper Rush to lead the offense.

With Penix back, London appeared to be one of the biggest beneficiaries. The former USC star has an argument to be made as the best Trojans receiver in the NFL, alongside Detroit Lions star Amon-Ra St. Brown, but inconsistent quarterback play in Atlanta has hampered London's ability to make an impact.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) stiff-arms Green Bay Packers cornerback Brandon Cisse (2) after making a catch on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Falcons won the game, 35-14. Tork Mason/Green Bay Press-Gazette | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Still, London took advantage of his opportunity in prime time during Thursday Night Football. Often viewed as a top option in fantasy football, the former Trojan proved his fantasy value in the win over Green Bay despite not scoring a touchdown in the Falcons' 35-14 win.

As for the rest of USC's wide receivers in the league, St. Brown continues to impress, logging 209 receiving yards and four touchdowns through two games. The Trojans' case for "Wide Receiver University" is also boosted by Steelers receiver Michael Pittman Jr., but the Pittsburgh offense has struggled to find much momentum.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia rookie and former USC star Makai Lemon continues to carve out a role with the Eagles and quarterback Jalen Hurts. Through the first two games of his NFL career, Lemon has totaled four catches for nine total yards.

Chicago Bears Quarterback Caleb Williams

Williams, the eighth of USC's eight Heisman Trophy winners, was the subject of a number of online jokes after his hamstring injury was ruled less serious than initially expected.

Sep 20, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) sits with a towel over his head as he is carted-off the field with an apparent injury against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half at Soldier Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The former Trojan suffered a non-contact, lower-body injury in week 2, and he was in tears while being carted off, giving Chicago Bears fans in attendance a thumbs up while leaving the game. Giving the impression that Williams would be out for a considerable amount of time or even the whole season, the jokes came in full force when reports revealed that Williams' injury was minor enough to be considered on a week-to-week basis.

The Bears quarterback could still miss some time, but not all hope is lost yet for Williams. Chicago may want to take their time and not rush him back to the field, but the Bears backup quarterback Tyson Bagent suffered a concussion and is expected to be sidelined in week 3.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold became the first former USC Trojans quarterback to start and win a Super Bowl, but Williams and the Bears entered the season with high hopes under second-year coach Ben Johnson.

Williams avoiding a serious injury that causes him to miss significant time has Chicago avoiding the worst-case scenario, but the best case is that the former Trojan star is not sidelined at all. The Bears are scheduled to take on the Phliadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football in week 3 on Sept. 28.

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