Sportsbook Insiders: Insights on the 49ers Jumping Seahawks in NFC West Odds; Which Team is Rated Higher?

The NFC West may be the best division in the NFL once again in the 2026 season after the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers all made the playoffs in 2025.

Los Angeles opened the 2026 campaign as the favorite to win the division – and the Super Bowl – but it lost its spot atop the division odds after a Week 1 loss to San Francisco in Australia.

Now, the 49ers have jumped into the top spot ahead of the defending champion Seahawks ahead of week 3.

“For us on our book right now, we have the 49ers at +165 and Seahawks at +170, so they're really close right now,” Ty Gour, Sports Trader at Fanatics Sportsbook, told Sports Illustrated. “That being said, as far as money, we haven't seen the 49ers get a ton of action.

“We're still seeing a ton of Rams action, and we expect that to continue until they get the opportunity to become the favorite.”

Even with the Rams receiving more action at Fanatics, it has shifted the division odds back to them because of their loss – which was technically a home loss – to San Francisco.

“Seattle and San Fran are essentially splitting the rest of the action after the Rams,” Gour said. “But as far as the ratings themselves, that just comes from San Fran had the big divisional win. Circumstance aside, they beat the Rams in what would be considered a road game. So, it's a divisional road game against the presumptive Super Bowl favorite. That shoots them up and shoots their probability of winning the division way up, whereas Seattle, they just haven't had that tough test yet. We're not really sure how good New England is yet, and Arizona, it's a divisional win, but it's one they really should have.”

NFC West Odds for 2026 Season

San Francisco 49ers: +144

Seattle Seahawks: +164

Los Angeles Rams: +240

Arizona Cardinals: +10000

San Francisco has seen a rise in the power ratings at other books, and that has coincided with Brock Purdy moving up in the odds to win the MVP.

“The San Francisco 49ers have seen a notable rise in our power ratings over the past two weeks, as they have been dominant on both sides of the ball,” Joey Feazel, Head of Football at Caesars Sportsbook, told Sports Illustrated. “Brock Purdy has been sensational this year, as has the 49ers defense. Their performance is the primary reason they have surged to the top of our NFC West board.”

Last season, all three of these teams won at least 12 games, with Seattle surging ahead late in the campaign to finish 14-3 and win the division. Head-to-head matchups could end up being huge, as they’ll decide the tiebreakers between these squads down the stretch of the campaign.

It seems oddsmakers are expecting a similar finish to 2025 in 2026.

“We have them both projected at this point for 11.5 wins,” Johnny Avello, Director of Race and Sports Operations for DraftKings Sportsbook, told Sports Illustrated about the 49ers and Seahawks. “49ers are slightly ahead of the Seahawks to win the NFC West. But with all that said, the Seahawks still have a little bit higher rating than the 49ers, but still really close. All three NFC West teams – where they stand in football – they're all rated in the top six of our current ratings of all teams.”

DraftKings moved the odds in this market since they’ve actually taken more money on San Fran as of late.

Also, Avello mentioned Buffalo, Baltimore and Kansas City as the other three teams in the top six in that rating. So, one should expect all three of these NFC West squads to be in the playoff mix again as long as they stay healthy.

For now, the 49ers have a slight edge in the odds since they have a massive division win over L.A. already in their pocket.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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