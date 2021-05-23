Three Former USC Stars Who Remain Available Free Agents

There is still plenty of time for these former Trojans to find a home before the start of the 2021 NFL season.

There are three former USC Trojans that remain free agents this offseason.

As mandatory OTA’s linger in the near future, injuries and roster cuts are bound to happen. So let’s dive into three former USC players that are available to make impacts for any NFL team.

DL Jurrell Casey

Even though Jurrell Casey only played three games in 2020, he can still be extremely productive on the defensive line.

He was effective last year, finishing with an overall grade from Pro Football Focus of 74.4, which ranked 30th out of all interior defensive linemen. In 2018, the former Trojan had a PFF grade of 85.4.

Teams will always be looking for pass-rush help from their interior defensive lineman. So expect the 10-year NFL vet to get some looks, as he’s been one of the best players at his position over his career, tallying 51 sacks.

CB Nickell Robey-Coleman

Another former Trojan that can perform if given the opportunity is cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman. The 8th-year defensive back has given the Bills, Rams and Eagles a reliable slot-corner that’s good in one-on-one coverage.

Robey-Coleman has only missed two games during his entire career, and would be a great injury replacement for a needy team. During his time in the league he has secured 334 tackles, 49 passes defended, six interceptions and six fumble recoveries.

Robey-Coleman has the ability to make a positive impact wherever he goes, and he could be one of the top free agents still available prior to the 2021 season.

QB Matt Barkley

Matt Barkley has been a serviceable and well-respected backup in the league.

The former 4th round pick has appeared in 19 career games, most recently with the Buffalo Bills. He’s tallied 11 touchdowns and 2,699 yards on 58.4% completion rate.

With quarterbacks getting injured left and right, expect Barkley be called if a team needs to add an experienced backup with good locker room presence.

