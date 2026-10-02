USC Trojans in the NFL Off to Red-Hot Starts

The No. 18 USC Trojans face a key conference matchup against the Washington Huskies on Saturday, but a number of former USC players will be taking the field on Sunday in the NFL. The direction of USC's program under coach Lincoln Riley is under criticism, making each Saturday an important one, but the presence of former Trojans on Sundays makes it clear that USC has had success sending players into the league.

Sam Darnold, Caleb Williams Updates

The two USC quarterbacks in the NFL, Seattle's Sam Darnold and Chicago's Caleb Williams, have both already dealt with injuries during the young season.

Sep 27, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) rushes the ball against Washington Commanders linebacker Odafe Oweh (98) at Northwest Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Darnold suffered a glute injury in the first game of the season, and he has since returned. In his first game back, Darnold threw for 379 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions as Seattle fell to the Washington Commanders. Still, having Darnold off the injury report allows Seahawks fans a sigh of relief as the team looks to defend its Super Bowl title.

As for Williams, the Chicago Bears quarterback is dealing with a hamstring injury that is expected to sideline him for three to four weeks.

USC Trojan Wide Receivers in the NFL

Sep 27, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) catches a touchdown over New York Jets cornerback Azareye'h Thomas (1) during the second quarter at Ford Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown continues to make his case as one of the most reliable targets in the NFL. He leads the Lions with 23 catches and 228 receiving yards and five touchdowns in the air, ranking No. 15, No. 4, and No. 2 in the league in those respective categories.

However, Minnesota Vikings receiver Jordan Addison faces an opportunity with teammate and star receiver Justin Jefferson sidelined.

Jefferson missed time in Minnesota's win over Tampa Bay, and Addison finished the game with five receptions for 90 yards and a touchdown. Emerging as a dependable target with Jefferson sideline, can Addison keep the momentum going against the Miami Dolphins?

Meanwhile, a change at quarterback in Atlanta seemingly boosted the season outlook of Falcons star and former Trojans receiver Drake London. While Atlanta's quarterback situation remains relatively unclear, London caught nine passes for 194 yards in the first game of 2026 season for Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

London now ranks No. 7 in the NFL with 274 yards, the most productive receiver out of USC so far in 2026.

USC Trojans Turned Houston Texans

Sep 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans safety Calen Bullock (2) prays before playing against the Buffalo Bills at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Houston Texans have drafted a few USC Trojans defensive backs in recent classes, but perhaps none have been more impactful than safety Calen Bullock. Through three games, Bullock is tied with Houston star with 10 solo tackles, the fourth-most on the team.

Former Trojans defensive backs Kamari Ramsey and Jaylin Smith have also been featured on a Houston defense looking to lead the Texans to their first win of the season. Meanwhile, Texans running back Woody Marks has carved out a role for himself behind the starter in David Montgomery. Marks has totaled 62 yards and one touchdown on 22 carries.

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