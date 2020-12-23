USC in the NFL Week 15: Sam Darnold Gets Jets First Win of 2020

Former USC QB Sam Darnold led the New York Jets to their first win of the 2020 season during week 15 of the NFL.

Week 15 of the NFL is officially in the books. The New York Jets are finally in the win column and playoffs are just two weeks away. Here's a look into how some former USC Trojans performed around the league this past weekend.

Sam Darnold, QB, New York Jets

You play to win the game, and the Jets finally did against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday after being +17 point underdogs. QB Sam Darnold led New York to its first W after playing the best game of his season against one of the best defenses in the league. Darnold went 22-for-31 with 207 yards and a touchdown in the 23-20 victory. He also had his best quarterback rating of 99.8 and didn’t turn the ball over once. The No. 3 pick will play against two more strong defenses to finish off the season.

Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams

The L.A. Rams played the worst game of their season in a home loss to the winless Jets. Jared Goff and his offense struggled against a bad Jets defense who allowed 41 points the week prior. The only player who didn’t struggle on the offensive side of the ball was Robert Woods. The all-around receiver caught six passes for 56 yards and a TD in the loss. Woods also added a 40-yard run which puts his rushing total at 104 yards on the season. This will be his third straight year with at least 100 yards on the ground.

[Read: PAC-12 Honors Announced: Hufanga Defensive Player of the Year]

Nickell Robey-Coleman, CB, Philadelphia Eagles

Since Jalen Hurts became the starting quarterback for the Eagles, Philadelphia has played much better on both sides of the ball; and that includes Nickell Robey-Coleman. The defensive back had a season-high 10 tackles to go along with a forced fumble and recovery against star receiver DeAndre Hopkins, as well as a half of a sack to complete his stellar afternoon. Unfortunately his play wasn’t enough as the Eagles fell to the Arizona Cardinals 33-26.

Nelson Agholor, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

Nelson Agholor continues to thrive, getting thrown to eight times against the Chargers. He finished with four catches for 49 yards even with QB Derek Carr leaving the game early with an injury. The 27-year-old wideout continued to get open, but it wasn’t enough as the Raiders lost 30-27.

[Read: JuJu Smith-Schuster's Foundation Pays Off $25,000 Worth of Gifts]

Uchenna Nwosu, LB, Los Angeles Chargers

The L.A. Chargers were on the winning side of the 30-27 game against Las Vegas as their defense did enough to hold on at the end. Uchenna Nwosu did a good job containing backup QB Marcus Mariota, as the linebacker finished with five tackles, a QB hit and a tackle for loss in the win.

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com. Follow us on Twitter.