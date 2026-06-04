USC, Notre Dame Negotiating With Big 12 Team for Schedule Agreement

The USC Trojans are reportedly in talks with the Texas Tech Red Raiders to set up a home-and-home non-conference series for the 2027 and 2028 seasons' per Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.

USC and Texas Tech have played three times before, with the Trojans winning all three meetings. The last one came in the 1994 season, where USC beat Texas Tech in the Cotton Bowl.

USC, Texas Tech in Schedule Talks

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Joey McGuire on the sidelines against the Oregon Ducks during the first half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

USC is looking to add to their future non-conference schedule. They are not the only ones in talks with Texas Tech, per Zenitz.

“Texas Tech has been working on setting up a home-and-home series for 2027 and ’28 against a premier non-conference opponent,” Zenitz posted on his X account. “Has had communication with teams such as USC and Notre Dame.”

Texas Tech has been working on setting up a home-and-home series for 2027 and ‘28 against a premier non-conference opponent and has had communication with teams such as USC and Notre Dame, sources tell @CBSSports pic.twitter.com/5QIfiwUnu2 — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) June 3, 2026

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish being in communication with Texas Tech along with USC is fitting. USC and Notre Dame have a long standing rivalry that dates back to 1926. The two programs have faced off against each other 96 total times. They made a tradition out of playing each other every regular season. However, that won’t be the case in 2026.

USC and Notre Dame won’t be facing each other this season, to the displeasure of many college football fans. The two programs are still in talks about an agreement to get their annual rivalry game back on the schedule. For the time being, the only way they will play against one another will be in a College Football Playoff matchup.

USC Trojans' Non-Conference Opponents

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches in the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC’s has their all three of their non-conference opponents set for the 2026 season. The Trojans will be hosting all of them in the first month of the season.

Aug. 29 vs. San Jose State Spartans

Sept. 4 vs. Fresno State Bulldogs

Sept. 12 vs. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns

The Trojans have a few of their upcoming non-conference opponents for the 2027 and 2028 seasons revealed as well.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In 2027, they are set to host both the UNLV Rebels and Nevada Wolfpack. In 2028, they are set to host the Fresno State Bulldogs.

What stands out from this list of non-conference opponents is that none of them are power conference teams. The Trojans could always count on Notre Dame to boost their strength of schedule, but that’s in the past now.

USC will have to add some more power conference opponents to improve their schedule. That may end up starting with Texas Tech in 2027.

In 2026, the Trojans will be seeking their first College Football Playoff appearance in program history. It will be the fifth season in Los Angeles for coach Lincoln Riley. He has an overall record of 35-18 at USC. The Trojans are coming off a 9-4 2025 season. They will be getting their starting quarterback from a season ago, Jayden Maiava, back for another year.

What does 2026 have in store for USC?

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.