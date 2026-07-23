Three USC Trojans Recruits Who Could Be Future NFL Draft Picks

The USC Trojans have a proud history of not only developing future NFL talent but also bringing in top-ranked recruiting classes. This fall, the Trojans welcome in the No. 1-ranked 2026 recruiting class to USC for a season that has massive championship expectations.

Several of the players committed to the Trojans 2026 recruiting class will play a major role in USC competing for championships in the coming seasons, and a select few could end up developing into top picks in future NFL Drafts.

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (wearing white visor) celebrates along with defensive end coach Shaun Nua after kicker Ryon Sayeri (48) hit a 54-yard field goal in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the Trojans' season opener against the San Jose State Spartans on Aug. 29 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on the horizon for USC, here’s a breakdown of the players who could go on to be NFL Draft picks.

Kayden Dixon-Wyatt

Aug 31, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes recruits Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Chris Henry Jr. walk onto the field prior to the NCAA football game against the Akron Zips at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 52-6. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans hit the jackpot when they flipped four-star wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt from Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes back in December. One of the top-rated recruits in the Trojans 2026 recruiting class, the impact that Dixon-Wyatt will have on the Trojans could be felt quickly.

Dixon-Wyatt is a 6-2, 195-pound wide receiver out of Mater Dei High School, a place where the Trojans have stacked up many of their talented recruits in the past. Known for his elite route-running as a receiver, Dixon-Wyatt has the potential to become a top draft pick and join other Trojans stars at his position to achieve that honor, including Makai Lemon and Jordan Addison.

Dixon-Wyatt arrives in Los Angeles rated as the No. 54 overall player nationally and No. 6 wide receiver, per 247Sports. He could be among the top newcomers in a Trojans wide receiver room that features Tanook Hines and NC State transfer Terrell Anderson.

Keenyi Pepe

(#44) Keenyi Pepe, OL, 6'7, 330 pounds, for the white team, Class of 2026, during IMG's Academy Pro Day held at IMG's football field in Bradenton, FL on Thursday, Feb, 27, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Offensive Linemen are known for being selected high in the NFL Draft, and five-star recruit Keenyi Pepe has the potential to be one of those players to reach those heights. Pepe is the highest-rated recruit in the Trojans 2026 recruiting class as a five-star.

Pepe is a 6-7, 330-pound offensive tackle from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, and is rated as the No. 5 overall player nationally and the No. 1 offensive tackle, per 247Sports. Pepe enters the 2026 season looking to be a critical piece of the Trojans' offensive line, aiming to provide efficiency for star quarterback Jayden Maiava as he guides USC’s high-powered offense.

Mark Bowman

USC Trojans freshman tight end Mark Bowman | USC Trojans on SI

Another top recruit out of Mater Dei High School and former teammate of Dixon-Wyatt, five-star Mark Bowman, looks to become the next star tight end for the Trojans. Bowman arrives at USC rated as the No. 42 player nationally and No. 2 overall tight end behind Notre Dame Fighting Irish commit Ian Premer.

Bowman is known as a very athletic tight end, and his impact will be immediate in a new room following the departures of Walker Lyons and Lake McRee this offseason. Joining Bowman in the tight end room is Wisconsin Badgers transfer Tucker Ashcraft, and the two will help guide the Trojans' high-powered offense next season.

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