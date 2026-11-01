USC’s Performance Against Ohio State Indicates One Key Thing About the Trojans

Los Angeles -- Intense and physical. That’s how junior defensive line Jide Abasiri described practice for USC the week leading into their matchup against No. 2 Ohio State in week 9.

The Trojans were coming off an embarrassing loss to Wisconsin in week 8. They were dominated in all three phases of the game and a second loss put their College Football Playoff hopes on the line.

Oct 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts after the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Riley has been at the center of the scrutiny surrounding the program. In year five, results were nowhere close to what they needed to be, and his future was very much in question.

Riley still lacked that one signature win that would make a statement and signal the team was on the rise in the Big Ten. The latest opportunity presented itself over the weekend.

And with their back against the wall, Riley’s team responded in a big win with a 30-18 upset win over the Buckeyes on Saturday night. All week, the players had preached about playing complementary football and it’s exactly how they performed.

Buying into Lincoln Riley

USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks the sideline during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. Ohio State lost 30-18. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One thing that has been apparent from talking with the freshman class ahead of their enrollment and players during media availability throughout the year, is the belief and love for Riley that those outside the wall may not fully grasp.

Everything was on the line for Southern Cal over the weekend. Did the players still buy into Riley’s vision? Would this be final game for the USC coach?

The Trojans answered that first question with a resounding yes. Players will always reveal how they truly feel about their coach in moments of adversity. And Riley echoed his stance about wanting to be head coach in Los Angels with a prepared statement at the conclusion of his postgame presser.

Carrying the Momentum

USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Trojans head into their second bye week as they prepare to face a tough three-game schedule, which includes a trip to Indiana on Nov. 14 to face the defending national champion and the Rose Bowl on Nov. 28 to square off against crosstown rival UCLA.

With that signature win on their resume, USC still has everything in front of them as they make a run at the College Football Playoff.

“I keep saying, look at all the craziness across the country,” Riley said. “The teams that just hang in there, keep going, get better, stay together, are going to be the ones that are there in the end. So that’s the nature of it.

“You play a schedule like ours, a lot of phenomenal challenges, but a lot of phenomenal opportunities, and so we have to keep rising together. We have to handle the bye week a lot better than we did the previous time, and get ready for the next one.”

It’s almost the same conversation from three weeks ago when USC defeated Penn State on the road, except it was a much bigger opponent. The Trojans head into their second bye week. Does the win over Ohio State spark a run over the final three games?

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.