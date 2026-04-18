Every USC Player Drafted Under Lincoln Riley

USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley arrived in Southern California before the 2022 season, and the program's performance in the NFL Draft provides an interesting reflection on Riley's tenure so far.

Since the 2023 NFL Draft, USC has 14 Trojans selected in the NFL Draft, including two first-round picks: wide receiver Jordan Addison to the Minnesota Vikings and quarterback Caleb Williams to the Chicago Bears (No. 1 overall).

Feb 18, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams watches in the second half of the game between the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Southern California Trojans at Galen Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC Trojans Draft Picks Since 2023

2023 NFL Draft (4)

Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings, No. 23 overall

Tuli Tuipulouti, Los Angeles Chargers, Round 2

Mekhi Blackmon, Minnesota Vikings, Round 3

Andrew Vorhees, Baltimore Ravens, Round 7

2024 NFL Draft (7)

Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears, No. 1 overall

Calen Bullock, Houston Texans, Round 3

MarShawn Lloyd, Green Bay Packers, Round 3

Jarrett Kingston, San Francisco 49ers, Round 6

Brenden Rice, Los Angeles Chargers, Round 7

Solomon Byrd, Houston Texans, Round 7

Tahj Washington, Miami Dolphins, Round 7

2025 NFL Draft (3)

Jaylin Smith, Houston Texans, Round 3

Woody Marks, Houston Texans, Round 4

Jonah Monheim, Jacksonville Jaguars, Round 7

Oct 26, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Jaylin Smith (22) reacts during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at NRG Stadium. | Sean Thomas-Imagn Images

Takeaways from USC's NFL Draft Performance Under Lincoln Riley

The most draft picks in one year from Riley and USC has been seven, coming in the same class as current Chicago Bears quarterback and former Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams.

Williams was the sixth No. 1 overall pick in program history, the most of any school, as Riley and the Trojans clearly have a high bar to reach when it comes to success in the NFL Draft.

Still, how NFL decision makers view the talent being produced by USC provides insight into Riley's rosters. After a relatively down season in 2024, the Trojans only had three prospects taken in the NFL Draft. While Smith and Marks have impressed with the Texans, the overall talent of the Trojans roster was clearly lacking.

That trajectory has seemingly shifted, although the impacts in the NFL Draft could be felt slowly. Still, a first-round pick in Lemon while the No. 1 recruiting class arrives onto campus can only spell positive things for the Trojans.

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) celebrates his touchdown scored against the Iowa Hawkeyes with running back Bryan Jackson (21) during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

USC Trojans' 2026 NFL Draft Prospects

If Trojans wide receiver prospect Makai Lemon does come off of the board in the first round, he'll be the second receiver to do so under Riley at USC.

USC's 2026 NFL Draft class is headlined by Lemon, but Trojans like receiver Ja'Kobi Lane and defensive backs Kamari Ramsey as well as Bishop Fitzgerald all figure to hear their names called. Where Lane, Ramsey, and Fitzgerald all fall in the NFL Draft will be worth monitoring.

Lane is a sure-handed target who shined in the red zone for USC, although questions have risen over his hands. As for Ramsey and Fitzgerald, both suffered injuries that ended their seasons early, but they were both able to compete at the NFL Combine. Could either of them sneak into the second day of the draft (Rounds 2-3)?

Additionally, prospects like linebacker Eric Gentry, defensive lineman Anthony Lucas, and cornerback DeCarlos Nicholson are among the NFL Draft hopefuls out of USC.

The 2026 NFL Draft will take place from April 23-25.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.