USC Trojans Predicted to Land Oklahoma State's Isaia Glass From Transfer Portal?
The USC Trojans are looking to bolster up their offensive line in the transfer portal. Former Oklahoma State Cowboys offensive lineman Isaiah Glass entered the portal on Dec. 9 and is reportedly in the process of setting a visit to USC, per 247Sports' Blair Angulo.
USC has had numerous offensive linemen from their 2024 roster leave, so the Trojans coaching staff will need to replenish the position group through the transfer portal.
Isaia Glass to USC?
Isaia Glass is a 6-4, 305 pound offensive lineman out of Queen Creek, Arizona. Glass will be entering his fifth collegiate season in 2025. He originally singed with Arizona State out of high school prior to the 2021 season. Glass spent the 2021, 2022, and 2023 seasons with Arizona State before transferring to Oklahoma State for the 2024 season.
A year removed from committing to Oklahoma State, Glass entered the portal for the second time. Which schools is he considering this time?
247Sports reported on Monday that Glass was visiting Arkansas. He is also planning on taking trips to visit Florida State, Missouri, Ole Miss, and USC.
MORE: Chicago Bears Rookie Caleb Williams On Pace To Break NFL Record Set By Aaron Rodgers
MORE: Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown Sets Multiple Records In Loss Against Buffalo Bills
MORE: USC Trojans Transfer Portal Commit Chasen Johnson Flips To SMU Mustangs
Trojans Have Work To Do in Portal
The USC Trojans have been decimated in the transfer portal since their 49-35 loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to cap off a disappointing 6-6 season. There have been many high profile Trojan players that entered the portal.
Some of the most notable USC players to enter the portal were quarterback Miller Moss, running back Quinten Joyner, and defensive lineman Bear Alexander. Former Trojans wide receiver Kyron Hudson recently committed to transfer to the Penn State Nittany Lions.
Additionally, USC has had a handful of offensive lineman transfer. Kalolo Ta’aga, Gino Quinones, Mason Murphy, and Amos Talalele have all entered the portal over the past couple weeks. As a result, offensive line will undoubtably be one of the top positions to prioritize this offseason for coach Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans.
USC Closes Out 2024 vs. Texas A&M
Even with all the chaos of the Early National Signing Period, the transfer portal, and the coaching carousel across the nation, the Trojans still have one more game to play before they can turn the page to 2025. USC will take on the Texas A&M Aggies in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl.
Kickoff in this game is set for Dec. 27 at 7:30 p.m. PT at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The USC roster will be slimmer than normal with all of the transfers not playing in the game, but there will be opportunity for those lower on the depth chart to get a chance to play.
MORE: USC Trojans Offensive Lineman Elijah Paige 'Never Had Interest' in Transfer Portal
MORE: Quarterback Miller Moss Transfers to Louisville From USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley
MORE: USC Trojans Football Schedule: Grueling Road Opponents, Intriguing Home Slate In 2025