Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown Sets Multiple Records In Loss Against Buffalo Bills
The Detroit Lions and former USC Trojans wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown suffered their first defeat on a football field since Sept. 15 after a 48-42 loss to Most Valuable Player front-runner, quarterback Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. Football is a game of attrition, and there’s no question the Lions are dealing with a substantial, maybe insurmountable, amount of injuries on the defense side of the ball. Already shorthanded, the Lions lost cornerback Carlton Davis and interior defensive lineman Alim McNeil to what coach Dan Campbell hinted could be season-ending.
“Maybe it's a good wakeup call for us," Lions quarterback Jared Goff said. "Nice little recalibration for us. Now we get to go on the road. We had some nice home games we just finished up, but now we get to go on the road and it's us against everyone else again. Come together and get a bit tighter and move on."
When one side of the ball suffers debilitating losses, the other side has to pick up the pieces and kick their play into overdrive. Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and quarterback Jared Goff put forth their best effort in what was an impressive showing of offensive firepower for the second consecutive week. St. Brown was not only impressive as per his typical performance, but he had a career-best day that made franchise history and league history.
A former USC Trojan, St. Brown dazzled as he put up a career-high 14 receptions for a career-best 193 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown. St. Brown averaged 13.8 yards per reception and was targeted a whopping 18 times. St. Brown also has the second most receptions in the NFL that result in a first down or touchdown. The production is well worth the target share on such a talent-rich team.
MORE: USC Trojans Predicted To Land Elite Running Back Shahn Alston Over Penn State?
MORE: USC Trojans Football Schedule: Grueling Road Opponents, Intriguing Home Slate In 2025
MORE: USC Trojans' Duce Robinson Enters Transfer Portal: Georgia Bulldogs, SEC Destination?
After that stellar performance, St. Brown now has 410 receptions since entering the NFL in 2021. That joins former Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (470) and former multi-team wide receiver Jarvis Landry (400) as the only players with 400 receptions in their first four seasons in NFL history. Amon-Ra also joined Calvin Johnson and Herman Moore as the only players in Detroit Lions franchise history to record ten or more receiving touchdowns in consecutive seasons.
On another individual note, St. Brown has now surpassed the 1000-yard mark for the third consecutive season. St. Brown was just 88 yards away from that threshold his rookie season; otherwise, he’d have four straight. With 95 receptions, 1056 receiving yards, and ten receiving touchdowns, St. Brown ranks second, fourth, and third place in the NFL in those categories, respectively.
The Detroit Lions are 12-2 and still currently hold pole position in the NFC and NFC North race, but the road to the Super Bowl has gotten infinitely harder in recent weeks. They’ll need Amon-Ra St. Brown and the offense to carry the load for the rest of the season. They won’t play a team as talented as the Bills for a while, but it looks like the offense will be up to the task.
MORE: USC Trojans Quarterback Miller Moss Transfer Portal Destinations Missouri, Louisville
MORE: USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley Addresses Concerning Transfer Portal Departures
MORE: Texas A&M's Kevin Longstreet Transfer To USC Trojans To Join Quarterback, Brother Husan?