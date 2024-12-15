USC Trojans Transfer Portal Commit Chasen Johnson Flips To SMU Mustangs
Just a few days ago, the USC Trojans thought they landed one of their cornerbacks of the future when UCF transfer Chasen Johnson committed to USC on Thursday. Less than three days later, Johnson has reportedly flipped to the SMU Mustangs.
Johnson is currently rated as a three-star prospect and the No. 12 cornerback in the transfer portal.
Johnson earned a healthy amount of snaps during his lone season at UCF. He had 18 tackles and two pass deflections this past season for the Knights.
USC will be losing defensive backs Akili Arnold, Bryson Shaw, Jacobe Covington, John Humphrey, Jaylin Smith, Greedy Vance, DeCarlos Nicholson, and Prophet Bolden to graduation in the spring. Trojans' safety Kamari Ramsey has been picking up NFL interest throughout the season. That's nine members of the secondary that the Trojans could have to replace for the 2025 season.
Trojans coach Lincoln Riley and the USC coaching staff thought they started off on the right path by adding a player like Johnson to the roster to try and fill in the depth. However, life moves fast while in the transfer portal, and now the coaching staff will have to quickly pivot to find his another defensive back in lieu of Johnson.
Despite the loss of Johnson, the cupboard is not bare in terms of transfer portal commits for USC. The Trojans have already earned the commitment of San Jose State cornerback transfer DJ Harvey, godbrother of Kamari Ramsey.
Harvey, a product of Sierra Canyon High School, located not too far away from USC, was teammates with Ramsey and originally signed with Virginia Tech out of high school before transferring to SJSU. He spent two seasons with Virginia Tech and two season in San Jose and will be spending his final year of eligibility with the Trojans. Harvey recorded 40 tackles, four interceptions, and two sacks last season.
USC will continue to pick through the portal to find depth and potentially a starter or two for the defensive back unit. One player in particular that stands out in the portal in Arizona transfer Tacario Davis.
The junior cornerback is currently rated as the No. 1 cornerback in the transfer portal. Davis has roots to the area as he hails from Long Beach and went to Milikan High School before his time in Tucson. He has garnered NFL interest this year, but elected to head back to college for potentially one final season. If the Trojans are able to make a play for Davis, it would be an excellent recruiting coupe after losing Johnson.
